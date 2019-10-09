AUBURN — Things are coming together for the Auburn field hockey team.
The Maroons scored twice in the second half and didn't allow the Blue Devils to sustain offensive pressure, as Auburn defeated Cato-Meridian 2-0 at Holland Stadium Wednesday.
"It was a good game for us. We played as one, which was really important for us," Maroons coach Sarah Pitcher said. "We've struggled all season communicating and listening to one another, but tonight was huge. Our communication was on point, we were passing to each others' sticks.
"We're at the point of the season where we're ending soon, so to see all these things come together is a good thing and it's exciting looking forward to next year."
Ellie Dann and Lauren Lowe each recorded one goal for Auburn.
Marissa Bartholomew made four saves in net for the Blue Devils, while Brittany Yanez made a pair of stops in net for the Maroons' shutout.
"She's a new goalie this season — just started — so to see her have the confidence in the cage is nice to see," Pitcher said of Yanez. "She'll be one of our returners next year and I'm excited to see what she's going to bring. She's been practicing hard and checking out a lot of videos. She's ready to go."
After a scoreless first half, Auburn converted on its first penalty corner of the second. The Maroons used a simple play they frequently use in practice — a pass to Dann, who fired it on net.
"It's just a direct shot from one of our stronger players," Pitcher said. "She had a great shot right into the corner of the cage."
Auburn continued to put together offensive flurries. The Maroons pushed a shot just wide on a rush from the left side with eight minutes left, and got a penalty corner off a 3-on-1 four minutes later.
Yanez charged out of the net to make a sliding save on a Cato-Meridian counterattack to preserve the shutout with a little more than two minutes remaining, and Lowe sealed the Auburn victory with a goal at the final horn.
Auburn is now 5-8 overall with two games left. The Maroons have already topped the two teams — Central Valley Academy and Homer — in meetings earlier this season.
"This has been one of our stronger seasons, and that's because we have a strong group of kids," Pitcher said. "They worked really hard in the offseason and come together as one, which is great."
UP NEXT
Cato-Meridian hosts Port Byron on Thursday, while Auburn welcomes Central Valley Academy to Holland Stadium Friday evening.
PREGAME
Before the game, the teams came together to honor those who have battled cancer.
Each side wore special shirts and dedicated the game to a relative of one of their players. Auburn wore green in honor of Ann Scanlan, Hailey Shepherd's grandmother who passed from liver cancer.
Cato-Meridian wore pink for Hannah Janes' grandmother, Marilyn Warner, who was brought on the field for pictures before the game. Warner, a breast cancer survivor, is an Auburn alum who played field hockey in high school.
During the game the programs raised money for cancer-fighting organizations through a raffle.
"I was thrilled because (Blue Devils coach Carrie Smith) came and said they'd like to do a cancer game in recognition of Hannah Janes' grandmother, who was an Auburn High field hockey player," Pitcher said. "It was really special to be able to share that with her tonight."