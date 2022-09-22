Auburn football blitzed at home by West Genesee

AUBURN — From the first play from scrimmage, West Genesee's plan against Auburn was clear.

At that point, it was just about executing said plan. Unfortunately for the Maroons, the Wildcats did just that.

Auburn fell to West Genesee 52-14 on Thursday at Holland Stadium. The loss drops the Maroons' record to .500 (2-2).

Through three games, the Maroons' most effective form of offense was the rushing attack led by tailback Kemauri Perry. Knowing this, the Wildcats' focus was geared toward taking Auburn out of its comfort zone.

On the Maroons' first offensive play of the night, the Wildcats had all 11 players on defense within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. It remained that way for much of the first half, as West Genny dared Auburn to abandon its running game.

Though the Maroons tried to mix in some play-action passes, those efforts were blown up by the Wildcats' timely pass rush.

West Genny was so effective with its game plan that Auburn did not run an offensive play in its opponent's territory the entire first half.

"It was real tough. We have young offensive linemen and we can't replicate that in practice," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "We knew what they were gonna do but couldn't stop it. They were all over us and took us out of anything we were trying to establish.

"We still wanted to establish our ground game even though we knew they'd be packed in. We struggled to establish the pass because they were blitzing off the corners and we couldn't pick it up. They were just all over us."

To make matters worst, two of the Wildcats' first three possessions started deep in Auburn territory. The Maroons were unable to punt the ball away multiple times, which set up short fields for West Genny.

The advantageous situation set up Francisco Cross for a hat trick of touchdowns in the first quarter alone, which put West Genesee ahead 20-0 after 12 minutes.

The Maroons did receive a boost on the final play before halftime. From their own 49, quarterback Mac Maher tossed a throw down the right sideline to DeSean Strachan who made the catch and reached the end zone untouched.

That score trimmed the Wildcats' lead to 33-6 midway through.

The same pair hooked up early in the fourth quarter for Auburn's second touchdown of the game, when Maher threw a pass to the left flat that Strachan extended 35 yards for the score.

Those were two bright spots in an otherwise dim evening. Moskov hopes that aspect of the game will continue to grow and force opposing defenses to play honestly.

"That's what we've gotta build on and just try to get more consistent with that," Moskov said. "We've been one-dimensional. We have to continue to work on it and get better. It's coming along but it's not a straight-line progress."

An additional challenge was the schedule quirk of playing on a Thursday night, instead of the typical Friday.

Thursday and Saturday games are more prevalent this season in Section III, due to an officials shortage that prevents most games from being played under the lights on Fridays.

This West Genesee tilt was Auburn's first Thursday game of the season, and another awaits next week at Carthage.

For creatures of routine, one day less of practice makes a major difference.

"It was a short week and it matters. You lose a day of practice and that affects you," Moskov said. "Would it have changed the outcome tonight? Probably not, but with this team we want to practice as much as possible. We'll get back with the team and watch film tomorrow and practice Saturday, so we should be more on track with our regular schedule."