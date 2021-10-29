Auburn football can't limit big plays in sectional loss to Indian River

PHILADELPHIA, NY — Auburn football needed a perfect game to upset Indian River for the second time in three years.

While the first 12 minutes were promising, the final 36 were not.

The Maroons couldn't match the Warriors' big play ability, and that led to a 58-16 defeat on Friday at Indian River High School in the Section III Class A quarterfinals.

Auburn finishes the season 4-4.

As Maroons coach Dave Moskov reflects on the fall, he'll remember the challenges, which were in stark contrast to the spring season when Auburn went undefeated. In several games, Auburn was outmatched simply because of the lack of players available.

"It seemed this season that one week after another, one day after another, there was something. It wasn't if something was gonna happen but when, and it just went on all season," Moskov said. "I was proud that even when we started to fall behind, we kept battling."

Auburn's path to victory was simple: Shorten the game by running effectively, converting on third and fourth downs, and keep Indian River's complex offense off the field.

For a quarter, it worked. The Maroons drove 80 yards, in part thanks to key receptions by Jack Pidlypchak and Desean Strachan that kept the chains moving, before Delmar Goldsmith punched the ball in from 5 to put Auburn in front 8-0 — a lead that sustained through the first frame.

"Really positive with (quarterback Elijah Scott). That was a formula we tried to work earlier in the season against West Genny and it wasn't ready then. It looked a whole lot better tonight with (Strachan) at receiver where he belongs," Moskov said. "There was some nice things to build on."

Auburn was unable to repel Indian River's running attack. The Warriors scored three times in the third quarter, highlighted by an 82-yard run by Rowan Marsell, to take a 26-8 lead.

The Maroons stayed within striking distance, thanks to a 21-yard touchdown pass from Scott to Strachan with two seconds left in the first half.

But any hope of keeping the game close ended when Indian River started the second half with a pair of 50-yard touchdown runs.

When asked how difficult it is to watch his own offense sometimes look like a chore while the other teams reeling off big plays on seemingly every drive, Moskov joked that, "Thankfully I don't pay my bills as a coach."

Indian River's offense is not one easily defended, though. The Warriors run bunch formations with several players eligible to receive the hand-off. Sometimes, the initial ball carrier flips the ball to a teammate in the backfield — a dizzying exercise for the defense.

"It was tough because it took every ounce of energy and creatively for us to score, and (Indian River) always seemed to get a quick play," Moskov said. "It's a very tough offense to replicate in practice, and we haven't been able to figure it out yet. They run that offense well and we just couldn't stop it."

While Auburn's trying seeing comes to a close, Moskov did point out several positives. The Maroons were able to extend their sectional appearance streak to four years, and also won each of their home games — Auburn has not lost at Holland Stadium in three years.

He also expects to have a veteran-heavy team in 2022, which could help Auburn contend with teams like Indian River next year.

"There are some really positive things. We've got a lot of young guys, and what we need most is the offseason. We live by the offseason," Moskov said. "For this squad we didn't really have an offseason, but we believe in those 10 months and feel we'll be able to answer a lot of questions and close some gaps."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.