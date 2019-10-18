AUBURN — The Maroons have clinched a sectional berth.
The Auburn football team scored 28 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 43-14 victory over East Syracuse-Minoa at Holland Stadium Friday night. The win guaranteed the Maroons one of four spots in the Section III, Class A playoffs with one week left in the regular season.
“The guys are playing some good ball right now, three solid games in a row,” Maroons head coach Dave Moskov said. “The guys are clicking. We made a couple mistakes early, but they recovered and made a lot of big plays tonight. They got the job done.”
Auburn quarterback Troy Churney passed for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and added 65 yards on the ground.
Shaheed Beal recorded 151 yards on nine carries, one touchdown run and one punt return for a TD. Robert Morris and Owen Spearing each had one touchdown reception.
Both teams’ offenses struggled to get rolling early, but the Spartans opened the scoring with a 10-yard pass with 3:20 left in the first quarter. The Maroons answered on the next drive with Morris’ 46-yard catch-and-run, and a two-point conversion put Auburn ahead 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons made a stop on fourth down deep in their zone early in the second quarter, and Beal rushed 83 yards for a touchdown three plays later to give Auburn a 16-7 lead.
It was the first of four touchdowns for Auburn in the second quarter.
“A whole lot of things,” Moskov said as to what was going right. “Our special teams, Shaheed Beal, guys were blocking, Troy threw the ball well. Things were clicking and everyone was making plays.”
Beal scored on an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown, Churney made a 48-yard touchdown pass to Spearing, and — with time expiring in the half — Connor Mahunik picked up a fumble and rushed it back 63 yards to give the Maroons a 36-7 advantage at the break.
“A little scoop and score,” Moskov said of Mahunik’s touchdown. “There’s a lot of kids out on the field contributing. You look throughout that game and there’s a lot of kids making plays and a lot of kids scoring points on both sides of the ball and (special teams). It’s a team win.”
Auburn drove deep into ES-M territory three times in the third quarter, but a pair of interceptions and a stripped ball allowed the Spartans to get out of the frame without giving up a touchdown.
ES-M scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass with less than five minutes to play, but Davari Agee capped Auburn’s 67-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run in the final minute to seal the victory.
“We know who we’re playing. From here on out it’s nothing but great teams, some of the best in the state,” Moskov said. “We turned the ball over a couple times deep in their territory. We could’ve closed the game out sooner.
“It was a little bit of a let-up, but they were able to finish the game by getting in the power formation, driving down and finishing it off with the last score.”
Auburn (6-1) wraps up the regular season at Carthage Oct. 25. The Comets are ranked No. 5 in the state.
“Carthage is a great football team. We knew that last year when we scrimmaged them way back at the beginning,” Moskov said. “We’ve been following those kids for a while. They’ve got a good squad.
“We’ve got to get rested up — enjoy tonight — and have a good week of practice next week.”