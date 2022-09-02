Auburn football drops season opener on road at Fayetteville-Manlius

FAYETTEVILLE — If Auburn featured a veteran team, coach Dave Moskov admits he might've been more angered by the performance.

Alas, the Maroons are a young squad this fall and such a group requires patience and positive reinforcement.

Auburn football's 2022 season got off to a rough start Friday night. The Maroons were no match for a title-aspiring Fayetteville-Manlius team, in a 48-0 defeat.

"So much of it was nerves with young kids. We saw it before kickoff and we saw it early on with some of the mistakes we made," Moskov said. "Many of these kids have never been in a varsity game before. To come in here against a very, very good team with one of the best running backs (TJ Conley) we'll see all year ... we came under duress and some of the mistakes and penalties began to escalate.

"I thought we were much better in the second half. A lot of the things are angles on tackles and other things we can address. We have a lot of kids that are physical, but this was their first time in a varsity football game."

The Maroons preserved a scoreless opening quarter, but were doomed by 29 points against in the second. F-M scored three times in a span of six minutes in the second game, one an 80-yard run by Conley and another on a 73-yard reception by Conley from quarterback David Concannon.

Auburn had its chances to put its stamp on the game in the first quarter. The teams first two possessions both reached Hornets territory, but one stalled due to a turnover on downs and another ended via a lost fumble.

The defense was stout in holding F-M out of the end zone toward the end of the first quarter despite facing first-and-goal. Auburn blocked the ensuing field goal attempt and Desean Strachan returned the ball to midfield.

Again though, the Maroons were unable to score any points.

In the waning seconds of the first half, Strachan forced Auburn's first turnover with an interception on a tipped ball. However, Auburn needed to advance nearly half the field to reach the end zone. Two pass attempts fell incomplete before the half expired.

"You look at when things fell apart, it happened really, really quickly," Moskov said. "They played well in the first quarter and we had a couple opportunities to score. There were some good things and chances to grab momentum. But once (F-M) grabbed it, our young team was on its heels and that's where the inexperience shows."

Moskov was much more pleased with his team's performance in the second half, as he believes the young players began to settle in.

The key will be sustaining that through the next week. With a roster short on seniors and experience, it'll be crucial to ensure one rough night doesn't turn into multiple.

"We don't want these kids to go into the tank and be scared," Moskov said. "It's hard to teach composure because you can't really recreate this environment. That's something we have to learn on the field and it's something that grew tonight.

"It's a long season, but that growth from the first game to the second game is usually the biggest. We have a lot of kids coming back next year and it's a young group. This is a long-term project and we've just gotta be patient."

Auburn hosts East Syracuse Minoa next Friday.