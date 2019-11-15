MAHOPOC — Auburn football's first appearance in the state tournament in 13 years came and went in a flash.
Facing Section I champion Rye, the Maroons couldn't keep pace with the prolific Garnets in a 49-13 loss in the NYSPHSAA Class A quarterfinals, Friday at Mahopoc High School.
Auburn's journey to this point had its peaks and valleys. The Maroons won six of eight regular season games to clinch one of Section III's four playoff positions in Class A. A miraculous upset of Indian River in the section semifinals, which the Maroons rallied from down 32 points to win in double overtime, was the program's biggest win in at least a decade.
To even get to this point, Auburn head coach Dave Moskov is proud of his team.
"We don't spend a lot of time in season talking about accomplishments and milestones, but there's a lot of great things these guys have done," Moskov said. "This team has really established themselves in the history of Auburn football with the things they did out on the field, and we're gonna have time to reflect on that after the disappointment of tonight wears off.
"There's a lot of things to look back on and celebrate."
With the highs came the lows. The last two weeks against state title contenders Carthage and now Rye, Auburn's offense wasn't clicking at the same rate it had all season, while the defense was victimized by too many big plays.
Auburn had little answer for Rye quarterback Declan Lavelle and receiver Quinn Kelly. Lavelle threw for five touchdowns and ran for another, while Kelly caught four of those touchdown passes.
The first two hookups between those two put Rye ahead 14-0 only nine minutes into the game.
"That quarterback's outstanding, and we knew he was good," Moskov said. "He put that ball where it needed to be. We certainly made some mistakes in coverage and created some lanes for him, but that quarterback was the best we've seen all year."
On offense, especially early, it seemed as though Auburn went backward more than it went forward. Rye's defensive line controlled most of the game, keeping the Maroons in unfavorable down and distances for most of the night.
Twice in the first half, quarterback Troy Churney found Dante Herndon on deep throws that put the Maroons inside Garnets territory, but Auburn eventually found itself in fourth-and-long both times, and a turnover on downs was the outcome.
Auburn did get on the scoreboard with 20 seconds remaining in the first half when Churney dumped off a pass to Shaheed Beal, and Beal galloped down the right sideline untouched for 71 yards and a touchdown.
That brought the Maroons' deficit to 28-7, but Rye scored three times in the first six minutes of the second half to effectively put the game away.
Beal scored again with three minutes to go in the third. He took an option pitch from Churney near the left sideline, then reversed field and took advantage of strong backside blocking for a 36-yard touchdown.
Rye's ensuing drive was its only fruitless one of the night. The Garnets advanced past midfield, but a pair of penalties set them back to fourth-and-25. Rye went for it anyway, and Lavelle's pass was tipped and intercepted by Beal.
Beal, an all-state honorable mention last season, is one of a handful of crucial seniors that Auburn will say goodbye to now. Others, like captains Owen Spearing, James Grimes and Mike Calarco, will also be lost to graduation.
"A lot of them were with us as sophomores. We look at what they did over the last year and what they did this year, and we knew it was a special group," Moskov said. "Hopefully they left a legacy that will show the young kids that this is how you do it."
While Auburn doesn't claim a section or state title this year — the Maroons qualified as an at-large bid under the NYSPHSAA's new playoff format — there is hope that the program could be back in this position a year from now. Over the last few weeks following JV call-ups, Moskov and his staff received a nice look at players who will be key moving forward. Churney, who posted one of the top quarterbacking seasons in program history, will also return.
"We have a lot of good kids coming up. We're pretty excited about our squad coming back," Moskov said. "These last three weeks have been great because we've gotten to see some of those young kids, who normally we wouldn't see in a football situation until maybe spring ball, in some games. Being able to go into the offseason with a much better snapshot of what the roster could look like next year is extremely helpful."
Auburn finishes 7-4.