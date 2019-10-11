CENTRAL SQUARE – Auburn football is picking up steam.
The latest stop on the road to sectionals came through Central Square, and the Maroons plowed right through.
Auburn rolled to a 50-15 win over the RedHawks Friday at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, marking the second straight game the Maroons have scored 50 points.
Now 5-1 on the season, Auburn is clicking at just the right time.
Quarterback Troy Churney was a force on the ground. He ran for 115 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Through the air, Churney completed six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Four of Auburn's five total rushing touchdowns – Davari Agee also had one – came within 3 yards of the goal line. Churney's athleticism was moot because of the downhill push from the Maroons' offensive line.
"It starts with the offensive line," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "We have a couple tackles who were new to the position at the beginning of the season, and they've really gelled over the last couple weeks. (Shaheed Beal) draws a lot of eyes and the offensive line created seams. Troy's got that great vision."
Churney opened the scoring on an 18-yard run, set up by a 40-yard rush from Dante Herndon, exactly three minutes into the game. He then found Beal on a swing pass that Beal took 67 yards for another touchdown, putting Auburn ahead 14-0
Not wanting the offense to score all the points, Auburn's defense came up with consecutive sacks, and the latter from Owen Spearing resulted in a safety for two more points. Another touchdown from Churney had the Maroons in front 23-7 at halftime.
Auburn scored four more times in the second half – two rushing scores from Churney, one from Agee, and a receiving touchdown from Dante Herndon – to close out the game.
Spearing ended up with nine tackles along with his sack, while Connor Mahunik also had nine tackles, including three for a loss, and a sack, while Keyshin Cooper also had a sack.
The Maroons came up with two interceptions, one from Beal and the other from Demetrius Herndon at Auburn's own goal line early in the first quarter. Contributions, whether it be from the stars or the role players, will be key for the Maroons as they enter the final quarter of the season.
"We're gonna need that across the board with our defensive play," Moskov said. "We get good play out of our defensive line, our secondary overall did a good job, and I thought our linebackers played better tonight than we saw last week. Couple screen balls got us, but we cannot be a one-horse team or a two-horse team. Tonight we saw a lot of contributions from kids on both sides of the ball."
Auburn (5-1) picks up its second win in conference play in a jumbled Class A division. The Maroons have East Syracuse Minoa at home next Friday, and then travel to Carthage to wrap up the regular season.
Another division win should clinch a sectional berth, and the Maroons will take that challenge head on.
"The best thing our kids did is we started focusing on the team that we're playing and worrying about what's ahead," Moskov said. "We got ahead of ourselves in the Fulton game and I think it cost us. Our kids are doing a better job of just taking care of each game because they know it's a logjam. Every time you win, you pick a log off that pile.
"We're close to a spot in the playoffs and we know we're gonna get rematches. With the quality of teams that are left, we've got to make sure we don't get ahead of ourselves or not play for four quarters."