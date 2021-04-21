Auburn football wins in triple overtime, securing first undefeated season since 1975

Offensively, Churney finished 24-of-29 for 152 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 50 yards. Benson was the team's leading rusher with 146 yards and three touchdowns. Strachan finished with 12 catches for 127 yards and two scores. Mekhi Bailey had one reception, but made it count for a 12-yard touchdown.

On defense, Demetrius Herndon picked off two passes.

While Auburn will soak in its undefeated season, it won't be long until Moskov and his coaching staff are back at work. The longtime Maroons coach said he normally takes two weeks off before preparation begins for the following season.

That's under normal circumstances though, for seasons that end in November. The next fall season is only four months away, and Moskov knows he'll have a young group of returners eager to get back in the weight room.

What he'll remember most about his current players is how his team battled through adversity and tried to prepare even in the most dire circumstances.