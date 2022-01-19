Auburn football's Benson, Strachan named to all-state team

Two members of the Auburn Maroons varsity football team have been named to the 2021 Class A All-State team.

Running back Elijah Benson and defensive back DeSean Strachan, both juniors, were both recognized on the teams that were released Wednesday afternoon.

Benson was placed on the fourth-team offense. The 6-2, 222-pound running back racked up 1,226 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 131 attempts. He was also credited with four sacks as a defensive lineman.

Benson was at his best in Auburn's regular season finale Oct. 21 at East Syracuse Minoa. With the Maroons needing a win to earn a sectional berth, Benson racked up 406 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 24 totes. His trips to the end zone came on runs of 42, 63, 72 and 6 yards.

"I can't remember one of our backs ever putting up 400," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said following that game. "That's pretty impressive. Those were some long runs.”

Strachan was the Maroons' jack of all trades this fall, playing several different positions.

As a defensive back, Strachan had three interceptions on the season. He was also the Maroons' primary quarterback and also played wide receiver at times.

Strachan rushed for 357 yards and four touchdowns on the season, which included 142 yards and two touchdowns against Central Square on Oct. 1.

"Any time he's got the ball, if you're in a hole or a toughh situation, this kid can get out of it," Moskov said after the Central Square game. "He bails us out of mistakes and any time he touches the ball he's capable of a big play."

Last week, the NYSSWA announced its all-state teams for small schools (Class B, C D and 8-man).

Five players from the Skaneateles football program were named to the Class C team, and three more were included among honorable mentions.

Chief among them was quarterback James Musso, who was selected as the Class C Player of the Year, along with Bath receiver/defensive back AJ Brotz.

Musso, a senior, led the Lakers to the Section III Class C title while throwing for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also recorded six rushing touchdowns.

Joining him on the all-state team is offensive lineman Will Feeney (first team), defensive lineman Trenton Pearson (second team), and defensive backs Cody Nesbitt (second team) and Grayson Brunelle (third team).

Receiver Patrick Herr, lineman Tanner Ryan and kicker Ashton Bennett were also included as honorable mentions.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

