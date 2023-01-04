Auburn girls basketball drops overtime thriller to Liverpool

AUBURN -- Auburn girls basketball is growing accustomed to overtime.

This one, though, didn't shake the Maroons' way.

For the second time this season, Auburn fell in a tightly-contested game against Liverpool, this one by way of a 69-64 overtime defeat Wednesday at Auburn High School.

The Maroons trailed by as much as eight in the third quarter and later led by four. Ultimately, 32 minutes wasn't enough to decide a winner.

Unlike last week's dramatic win over Henninger, Auburn was unable to take advantage of the extra four minutes. Liverpool's Nevaeh Wingate opened OT with a 3 that broke a 60-all tie, and finished with seven of the Warriors' nine overtime points to knock off the Maroons.

"Obviously we wanted to win, but they played their hearts out and fought," Auburn coach Al Giannone said. "We were undersized and a lot of times had a guard covering (Wingate), who is very good. She had 33 the last time we played them, but we made her work. I was really proud of our kids. We played well enough to win, even though we turned the ball over a few times down the stretch."

Neither team lacked for chances in the final minute of regulation. Liverpool's Kaylyn Sweeney was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 16 seconds left, with the score tied, but missed all three of the ensuing free-throw attempts.

Possession then shifted to the Maroons, who called a timeout and advanced the ball to midcourt. Only needing a successful in-bound to hold for the final shot, Auburn bobbled the pass at mid-court and turned the ball back over to the Warriors.

Liverpool's own last gasp fell short, as Sweeney missed on a drive and the rebound was corralled by Kylie Guarino.

Opportunities missed, for Auburn, proved costly. Peyton Maneri managed four points in OT, but it wasn't enough to overcome Wingate's early 3 and ensuing steal-and-score following another awkward in-bounds play.

In the end, Auburn's 22 turnovers proved too difficult to overcome.

"You've gotta be strong with the ball," Giannone said. "We practice every day and work on being strong with our passes. That was one of our keys to the game. There were at least two passes down the stretch which we waited for the ball to come to us, and they stepped in front -- whereas we could've had a chance to score. Instead they went down the other end and made layups. We were up by four, just didn't put them away."

Leah Middleton (six rebounds, four steals, three assists) finished with a game-high 36 points, which included six 3s and a 6-for-6 showing at the free-throw line.

Maneri (five assists, three steals) added 12 points and Guarino (14 rebounds, seven blocks) had eight. Booka Johnson added eight boards.

While a win would've been preferred, Giannone isn't sweating another close loss to one of Section III's Class AA contenders. The non-league game won't affect Auburn's status, as the program shoots for its second straight Salt City Athletic Conference title.

It could serve as crucial preparation for the Maroons' eventual postseason run. After a handful of years as a Class A team, Auburn was bumped to Class AA in both boys and girls basketball this season.

The Maroons will be hard-pressed to repeat their standing as a No. 1 seed, as they were last year in Class A. But the team has proven it can hang with any opponent.

"It's what we've been handed, so we have no choice. We scheduled Liverpool twice, we tried to schedule Henninger twice, we've got West Genny, we've got Ithaca twice," Giannone said. "We've tried to play bigger schools, knowing that's where we'll be come sectionals.

"We're trying to play and win every game. Our first goal is to win the league championship and that's within our reach. And I think we'll be seasoned. Liverpool is one of the good ones, and two times in a row we had a chance to beat them. I like our team and I like our chances."

Auburn (6-2) travels to Oswego next Tuesday.

