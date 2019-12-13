AUBURN — In its third game of the season, it was a case of being so close, yet so far for Auburn girls basketball.
The Maroons, after a sluggish start, nearly pulled off a comeback win against Central Square but ultimately fell 44-38 Friday night at Auburn High School.
Auburn was behind by a few baskets for most of the game, and scoring was a giant struggle in the first half.
The second half, however, was a different story. The Maroons began using their defense to propel the offense for some fast break points, tying the score midway through the third quarter on baskets from Emma Nolan and Marlee Solomon.
A successful free throw by Peyton Maneri briefly put Auburn ahead, though the third quarter ended with Central Square in front 32-31.
The Maroons kept the score within a possession or two for most of the fourth, but Central Square closed out the game in the final minutes thanks to free throws and offensive rebounds.
While the game didn't end in a win for Auburn, the offensive momentum gained in the second half is something to build on.
"Our defense got us going," Auburn coach Al Giannone said. "We made a couple steals, made a couple layups. In the first half we missed literally 10 layups. If you make half of them we would've been up. We're not a great shooting team, so we need to finish inside. We've just got to keep working on the offensive end.
"I'm proud of our girls with how hard they played. We had our chances."
Doray Dilallo led Auburn in scoring with 10 points, while Solomon posted eight points and Natalie Calandra-Ryan added seven.
One name missing from the Maroons' score book was Stef Gera, Auburn's most recent 1,000-point scorer. Gera had been the Maroons' primary ballhandler and scorer the last four years from the point, and now others are trying to fill that void.
Two options Auburn has leaned on early have been Nolan, a senior, and Maneri, an eighth-grader.
"Everyone is learning new roles," Giannone said. "There's growing pains. We went nine years, with Annie (Giannone, Al's daughter) for five years and Stef for four years on the varsity at point guard. For nine years, teams didn't full-court press us. It's a whole different ballgame."
Auburn has yet to break 40 points so far this year — this loss against Central Square is the closest the Maroons have come — but Giannone believes his team is progressing and the scoring will come along as the season continues.
"We've got two freshmen and an eighth-grader on the varsity now, so we're gonna take our lumps from time to time," Giannone said. "Our program is in good shape, but it's gonna take time for this current team to get where we want it to be. These last two games are very encouraging in that we were in both games."
Auburn (0-3) returns to action next Tuesday at Fulton.