Auburn girls basketball rolls Central Square, extending win streak to 11 games

AUBURN — Auburn girls basketball has the look of a juggernaut.

From a dazzling point guard, to a dangerous wing, to excellent rebounding, the Maroons showed on Friday why they'll be a tough out come Class A sectional play.

Auburn was dominant in a 76-47 victory over Central Square, a win that extended the Maroons' winning streak to 11 games.

Now 13-2, Auburn has not lost since its Dec. 14 meeting with Class B Marcellus, who also handed the Maroons their first loss of the year in the Dec. 1 season opener.

Otherwise, no team has been able to hang with the Maroons, and that was especially true for Central Square who fell victim to Auburn's highest-scoring night of the season thus far.

"We shot the ball well and got out in transition, which as always comes from our defense," coach Al Giannone said. "It was a good team effort tonight. Earlier in the season, we didn't really have an identity. But now our pressure hurts teams and makes them take quicker shots, and we're moving the ball better.

"Early on, it was (Leah Middleton and Peyton Maneri) scoring most of our points. We're gonna need them, but we're getting so many more contributions now."

The Maroons' recipe was at its peak on Friday. Lean on two scoring guns, Maneri and Middleton; dominate the boards; and receive contributions from role players.

Maneri was the team's leading scorer with 16 points, while Middleton had 14, BB Wilson scored 11 and Kylie Guarino scored 10.

Maneri also had seven assists and four steals. Middleton posted nine rebounds and five assists. Guarino had 12 rebounds.

As a team, Auburn racked up 48 rebounds and 20 assists, which shows signs of a team that passes well and limits second-chance opportunities for the opposition.

Five different players also knocked down 3s: Tessa Kovalczik, McKenna Wilmot, Lexi Alberici, Middleton and Wilson.

Giannone cautioned against the team getting too ahead of itself. Auburn did trail by five at multiple points in the opening quarter as the offense found its footing.

Once it did, the game was smooth sailing. Auburn took a 37-19 lead into halftime and then outscored the Red Hawks by 21 points in the third quarter to take a commanding lead.

That allowed Giannone to rest most of his starters in the fourth quarter. The one downside was that Middleton, who has averaged over 22 points a game this year, fell short of that mark this night.

The junior guard often made it look easy, capping off her night with a three-point play at the end of the third quarter. On the play, she drove the baseline and despite contact was able to sink a floater from several feet, then knocked down the ensuing free throw.

"She works so hard on her game in the offseason. When she gets into games, she's done it so many times and scores so many different ways," Giannone said. "She can shoot the ball, she can drive, she gets out in transition. She's a special player and a special kid too."

Concerning the team's postseason prospects, Giannone doesn't want to peak too far ahead — Auburn still has tough contests remaining against Cortland and Jamesville-DeWitt, two other Class A schools with title hopes.

The Maroons' standing atop the Salt City Athletic Conference is hard to deny, though. Auburn already beat J-D, one of central New York's blue bloods, by 13 points earlier this month.

"We're 13-2 and certainly on the road to a special season," Giannone said. "But we talked about it before tonight's game, we've got a one-game lead in our league and can't afford a slip-up. It's nice to peak down the road, but we can't peak too far. I know it's cliché, but we take it one game at a time."

Auburn is home against Oswego on Monday.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

