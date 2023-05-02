AUBURN — Auburn girls lacrosse has been in search of a full-game effort all season.

The Maroons finally attained that, and it came at the perfect time.

On the heels of two consecutive losses, and facing league-leading Jamesville-DeWitt, Auburn submitted its best performance of the season in a 15-13 win Tuesday at Holland Stadium.

Auburn was without multiple starters, as coach Bill Dean admitted the Maroons exited their weekend game against South Jefferson with some bumps and bruises.

Despite that, the Maroons were able to put their best foot forward against a Red Rams team considered among the best in Section III.

"It's resiliency," Dean said. "It points to a good senior group and a good junior group. With those girls being older, you've been through this type of stuff. It shows a lot of their character that they can bounce back, and come out and get a good win against a very good opponent."

While the teams were separated by three wins entering the game, there was little separation during the game itself. Neither team managed a lead of more than took goals until the final seven minutes of regulation, when Auburn went ahead 14-11.

In the first half, the teams traded leads five times. J-D struck first, but it was Auburn that went into halftime with a 9-7 advantage, thanks to three goals — one each from Adalyn Bouley, Nat Long and Grace Breeze — in the final three minutes of the first half.

J-D eventually worked an 11-all tie with 14 minutes to go on Caroline Stone's goal, but Auburn answered with the next three tallies to build some cushion.

The clincher came with five minutes to go, following Auburn's best possession of the game.

The Maroons won a draw control with 7:18 left and controlled until 5:20 when Caroline Smith found Libby Leader for Auburn's 15th and final goal.

In that near-two minutes, Auburn successfully killed clock when J-D's defense packed it in, then protected the ball — with Addison Coopper securing a crucial ground ball during the sequence — when the Red Rams began to pursue.

Dean alluded to Auburn's loss to Fulton last week as a teaching point for this sequence. That game, the Maroons played too passively down the stretch and ultimately succumbed to a last-second goal.

"We want to be aggressive and run our offense, and we don't want to shy away from them. We learned that against Fulton when we took our foot off the gas and it ended up biting us in the butt," Dean said. "We can still move our feet and move the ball and get into the right spots, while taking time off the clock. And when you see a scoring opportunity, you can take advantage.

"That was a big possession to eat some clock, and to get a goal at the end is even better."

On its last gasp, J-D scored to trim Auburn's lead to 15-13 with 1:34 remaining. Hoping to steal another possession, J-D asked for a stick check on Smith, Auburn's draw specialist, prior to the ensuing faceoff.

The attempt failed, automatically handing possession to the Maroons. While Auburn was felled by a turnover seconds later, eighth-grader Makayla Hutchinson stopped two shots in the final minute to preserve the win.

That ending secured Auburn's first 50-minute game of the spring, according to Dean, which had been a season-long goal thus far.

Now, he said, the goal is consistency. Dean wants his group to prove it can string together multiple "full 50s." If that happens, he thinks the Maroons are capable of playing with — and beating — any team.

"We can beat anybody, as long as we play our game and play a full 50 minutes," Dean said. "If we can keep our heads and our wits about us and execute, we have the athletes and the skills to compete with anybody and beat anybody. Hopefully that's something that's settling in."

Auburn (7-4) plays Westhill on Saturday.

Gallery: Auburn girls lacrosse hosts Jamesville-DeWitt