Auburn girls lacrosse caps undefeated season with first sectional championship

AUBURN — The Maroons are champions.
Auburn girls lacrosse, the top seed in Class B, captured its first sectional title with a 19-8 win over Fayetteville-Manlius at Holland Stadium on Saturday.
The win caps off an undefeated season for the Maroons (15-0), which avenged two losses to F-M in the 2018 and 2019 sectional championship games. There was no lacrosse season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This installment of the Maroons-Hornets rivalry was close early. The teams exchanged goals in the opening minutes of the game before the Maroons scored six straight to take a 9-3 lead. The Hornets added two before halftime to cut the Maroons' lead to four.
The Hornets closed within three early in the second half, but the Maroons' offense was too much. Natalie Calandra-Ryan, who scored four goals, took over on the draws after an injury to Caroline Smith. Calandra-Ryan was dominant on draws, which allowed Auburn to pull away. The Maroons scored four straight to take a 14-7 lead. The Hornets added a goal, but it was their last. The Maroons added five more to seal the sectional title victory.
"This team has just exceeded expectations over and over again," coach Bill Dean said. "I knew it was going to be a tough game. I thought that it might be closer than it was. I was preparing mentally for a one- or two-goal battle down to the wire and early on it seemed like that. But then we started getting on fire. Our offense was getting those extra possessions, we were doing what we need to on the draw and our offense was clicking like they have all year. I think the result is what you see on the scoreboard.
"To be able to do it in that fashion and for them to be able to have those margins that they've had all year is really incredible."
Seniors Calandra-Ryan and Gracie Giannettino led Auburn with four goals apiece. Calandra-Ryan's first goal of the game was the 200th of her high school career. Giannettino also had five assists, including the helper on Calandra-Ryan's milestone goal.
Abbie Izzo had three goals and an assist. Ella Doan (two assists) and Danielle Swietoniowski each scored twice. Ella Bouley, Kate Izzo (assist), Natalie Long (assist) and Smith also netted goals for the Maroons.
On the defensive end, goalie Quinn Brady made several key saves for Auburn.
"It's crucial," Dean said of Brady's performance. "The two most important positions are the draw girl and the goalie. There's a lot more to it, but those are the two that if you can have a hot goalie and if you can have a good draw girl, then you're putting yourself in a good position to win games. That's what we put together today. Quinn did an amazing job. It was her time to shine and she did it at the best time."
With the first sectional championship, Dean hopes to build off the victory. The team will lose a handful of key senior players, including Brady, Calandra-Ryan, Doan, Giannettino and Abbie Izzo. But there are plenty of younger players on the roster who can lead the team next spring.
Dean acknowledged how special it was to win with this group while looking ahead to the future.
"It's a great mixture and hopefully, with those underclassmen, we can continue this on and start in the offseason next week or two weeks from now and go right after another one," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.