Auburn girls lacrosse caps undefeated season with first sectional championship

AUBURN — The Maroons are champions.

Auburn girls lacrosse, the top seed in Class B, captured its first sectional title with a 19-8 win over Fayetteville-Manlius at Holland Stadium on Saturday.

The win caps off an undefeated season for the Maroons (15-0), which avenged two losses to F-M in the 2018 and 2019 sectional championship games. There was no lacrosse season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This installment of the Maroons-Hornets rivalry was close early. The teams exchanged goals in the opening minutes of the game before the Maroons scored six straight to take a 9-3 lead. The Hornets added two before halftime to cut the Maroons' lead to four.

The Hornets closed within three early in the second half, but the Maroons' offense was too much. Natalie Calandra-Ryan, who scored four goals, took over on the draws after an injury to Caroline Smith. Calandra-Ryan was dominant on draws, which allowed Auburn to pull away. The Maroons scored four straight to take a 14-7 lead. The Hornets added a goal, but it was their last. The Maroons added five more to seal the sectional title victory.