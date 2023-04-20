AUBURN — Auburn's offense is deep and, unfortunately for recent opponents, clicking on all cylinders.

East Syracuse Minoa was the latest to struggle against the Maroons' varied attack. Auburn earned a 20-4 win on Thursday over the Spartans at Holland Stadium, for the Maroons' fifth win of the season.

Auburn has now scored 20-plus goals in four of its last five games.

Nat Long was the leading scorer against the Spartans, as she finished with four goals and one assist. That included two tallies in the first 3:05 of the contest, that spurred a run of 10 goals in the opening 13 minutes.

Caroline Smith (assist) and Adalyn Bouley had three goals apiece, while Libby Leader and Danielle Swietoniowski chipped in with multi-goal games.

Ten different players finished with at least a goal for Auburn.

The win over the Spartans was an example of Auburn's depth up front. While Long — now at 30 goals on the season — is the team's leader, several players have proven capable of being the focal point on any given night.

"We're looking for one another and spreading the ball around," Maroons coach Bill Dean said. "It's about sharing and not letting the ball die on anyone's stick. We look to get those assists just as much as the goals, because you need both. Offensively, I'm very happy with that part of it. But even when it's good, there's things you want to improve on and strive for perfection, even if you're never gonna reach it.

"Scoring by committee is tough for defenses to manage. On a scouting report you might watch the previous game and see Nat Long put up five goals. Then you get out there and it's Danielle or Caroline or Addie or whoever else, and suddenly they've put four or five in. That's a good situation to be in."

The offensive production starts at the center with Smith, who totaled 14 draw controls against ESM.

Auburn didn't surrender a draw until the 22-minute mark of the second half, which included a streak of 17 straight possessions that the Maroons started with the ball.

Smith, a junior, is one of Section III's top players in the center and a player that Dean believes should have the upper hand in every matchup Auburn has this season.

That was certainly the case against ESM, as Auburn won 25 of the 27 draws.

"That's a huge luxury, and something that doesn't happen without hard work," Dean said. "Caroline has been doing that since she was a little kid. Seeing her progress year after year, especially on varsity — not only does the have the physical part down, but she really gets the mental part of it and controlling where she puts girls on the circle. She's in full command."

Nearing the midway point to the season, as dominant as the Maroons looked on Thursday, Dean sees areas for improvement. He points to his desire for a 50-minute, complete effort.

Auburn will have plenty of opportunities to size up against some of the section's best. The Maroons still have matchups against perennial contenders like South Jefferson (April 29), Jamesville-DeWitt (May 2 and May 13) and at Westhill (May 6).

"I don't think we've had that complete game yet," Dean said. "It's tough, because sometimes there's lulls or momentum swings in a game. I think we're always trying to preach to put our best out there from start to finish."