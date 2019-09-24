AUBURN — Sandwiched between two of its biggest, toughest opponents of the season, Auburn girls soccer took care of business against a downtrodden Fulton team.
The Maroons dominated possession and shots against the Red Raiders, picking up a 3-0 win Tuesday at Holland Stadium.
Coming off a tight two-goal loss against Jamesville-DeWitt, the No. 1 team in the latest Class A rankings, and looking ahead to its next game against another state-ranked team, East Syracuse Minoa, the goal for Auburn was to stay healthy and keep its edge against Fulton.
For the most part, the Maroons succeeded.
"They're playing good. The style of play is good and we're getting better," Auburn coach George Cosentino said. "To compete against a higher level of team, we need to be more focused on working together and ignoring distractions.
"They're not used to being the best team all the time. They gotta realize they have to keep an edge and push forward and battle the way they did when they weren't (the best)."
Auburn opened the scoring midway through the first half after Sydney Marinelli was knocked over by Fulton's Madison Gilmore in the box to earn a penalty kick.
Amelia Bartolotta took the penalty kick and beat the Fulton goalkeeper on a shot to the right side.
The Maroons scored again about 11 minutes later when Jessica Hai sent a centering pass to Grace Oliver, who converted a goal.
Marinelli, who drew the earlier penalty kick, converted on her own scoring chance in the second half when she shook loose in the middle of the field and buried a high shot.
This was the second time Auburn shutout Fulton. The Maroons picked up an 8-0 win against the Red Raiders in their opening game of the season Aug. 28. This time around, Fulton was content to pack it in around its own net and just play defense while Auburn dominated possession.
"You know they were going to play it a little differently," Cosentino said. "They packed it in and made it tough for us to get through balls in. A lot of our shots were outside. We moved the ball and attempted some nice shots, and our sequences were very nice. We dominated play. I'm pleased with that."
Auburn (6-3) will face East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday. It'll be the second time Auburn faces the Spartans this season following a 3-0 loss on the road on Sept. 3.
Coming off their 2-0 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt, the Maroons are confident they can compete with any team, and they can prove it again against East Syracuse Minoa.
"Going back to that J-D game, we have to play like that all the time," Cosentino said. "We're confident because last time we played (East Syracuse Minoa) we were down four starters, and we competed with them at their place. We thought we did well, we just couldn't score. Now that we're healthy, they think they can compete and they're gonna give it everything they have."