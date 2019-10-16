AUBURN — The Maroons had some fun in their final home meet of the season. Soon they'll be buckling down for the postseason.
The seniors were honored during the break traditionally taken for diving and their parents took the traditional plunge into the pool. Once swimming resumed, the Auburn girls swim team took first place in two events and second in the rest in a 97-70 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU Wednesday.
Auburn wraps up the regular season with a trip to Liverpool next Tuesday. The Class A championships are held Nov. 8 and the State Qualifier meet is set for Nov. 10.
"We have one meet next left week, and after that I'm going to try to hit them hard a little bit with some yardage for a few days. Then I'm going to ease off (before sectionals)," Maroons coach Rich Hamberger said. "Hopefully something good will happen out of that."
Claire Alexander was the only Auburn swimmer to pick up an individual win. The senior won the 100 freestyle by almost four seconds with a time of 57.60.
"She's been experiencing a lot of shoulder issues," Hamberger said. "A lot of it is in her trapezius muscles ... so it's been hard to do a lot of our training with her. I've been doing a lot of cardiovascular stuff with her, and not a lot of intense target time training. We're trying to ease off of her shoulders a little bit so she can let it all go at sectionals and see what happens."
The 400 freestyle relay team of Alexander, Meghan Giannotta, Izabella Dilallo and Maura Moochler also finished first (4:03.80), while Makenna Wilson was edged in the 50 freestyle by one-hundredth of a second (26.76).
"She was kind of slow off the block and I think that got her," Hamberger said of Wilson. "She did good in her turn and was very good on her finish. As she came across the deck afterward, I asked 'Did you cut your nails last night?' and she said 'Actually, this one is broken.'
"I said 'There you go, that's it' joking around to make light of the situation."
The Maroons also took second in eight other events.
Moochler, Sofia Granato, DiLlallo and Wilson were second in the 200 medley relay (2:06.01), while the all-senior team of Wilson, Ellie Fraher, Giannotta and Alexander took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.67).
Alexander was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:07.12), Moochler was second in the 200 individual medley (2:34.41), Dilallo came in second in the 100 butterfly (1:09.71), Granato was second in the 500 freestyle (6:03.89), Wilson took second in the 100 backstroke (1:15.31) and Fraher finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.85).
"J-D is really strong, and (their coach) probably went in on the (Section III swim) site and saw my kids' times and placed kids knowing how close the races would be," Hamberger said. "He has really strong swimmers."
With the final home meet over, the Maroons now hit the homestretch of the season. The final dual meet is next week, and the postseason follows shortly after that.
"I'm going to try to do a little more yardage and take some of their interval time away from them so they don't have as much rest to build things up," Hamberger said. "Then I'm going to take things away in the weeks leading up to sectionals so they can get some rest. ... Hopefully that will help them drop some time here at the end."