AUBURN — Two late events cost Auburn girls swimming a chance to take down a larger Cicero-North Syracuse team.
The Maroons fell to the Northstars 93-77 Wednesday at the Auburn YMCA despite taking first place in seven of the 11 events.
Claire Alexander took part in four events and won all four. Individually, Alexander won the 200 freestyle (2:06.46) and 100 butterfly (1:05.13). In the 200 freestyle relay, along with Izabella Dilallo, Maura Moochler and Makenna Wilson, Alexander helped Auburn win in 1:47.13. In the 400 freestyle relay, Abigail Smith, Moochler, Wilson and Alexander touched the wall in 4:00.27.
Moochler and Wilson battled it out in a pair of sprinting events. Wilson (26.18) edged Moochler (26.44) in the 50 freestyle, while Moochler rebounded to win the 100 freestyle in 57.10 over Wilson's time of 1:00.31.
Auburn's other first-place finisher was Smith, who completed the 500 freestyle in 5:54.20.
"We're moving along," Auburn coach Rich Hamberger said. "Some of the kids are happy with the improvements they're seeing. A lot of kids dropped time today and I was very impressed."
The Maroons never led the scoring, but battled back to tie the score 62-62 after winning the 200 freestyle relay, leaving three events to decide the winner. Auburn fell behind in the next event, the 100 backstroke, as C-NS took the three top positions to take a 10-point lead. The Northstars followed that by earning the top two spots in the 100 breaststroke.
While Auburn took first in the last event, the 400 free relay, it wasn't enough. The Maroons only swam one team, while C-NS swam five (one was exhibition), ensuring the Northstars at least six points in that event.
With a little over a month remaining until sectionals, scheduled for Nov. 8 at Nottingham, Auburn is still trying to figure out how to properly practice. It's been a struggle this year to keep the YMCA's pool at appropriate temperatures, meaning swimmers can't train as hard or as long without risk of exhaustion. Despite refilling the pool with some cooler water Wednesday morning, temperatures in the afternoon have still settled around 84 or 85 degrees.
Ideally, pool temperatures would be closer to 80 degrees.
"I wish there was more improvement, but I can't throw the practices at them that I normally would because of the pool," Hamberger said. "We're doing the best we can. I've been adjusting practices to get the most out of what we can do. It's very taxing on them and I feel for them."
Hamberger pointed out a few options: the team normally weight lifts in the mornings, but might adjust and do extra time in the pool a couple days a week at earlier times when the pool is cooler. That'll help make up some of the yardage lost in the shorter afternoon practices. Teams with cooler pools, like Mexico, can swim 6,000 to 7,000 yards a night, while Auburn has been limited to half of that.
The Maroons (2-4) are back in the pool Oct. 11 against Oswego.