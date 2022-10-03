Auburn girls tennis beats Utica Proctor to advance in team sectional tournament

AUBURN — The final score indicates a decisive victory, but Auburn girls tennis had to scratch and claw to advance in Section III's team tennis tournament.

The Maroons defeated Utica Proctor 5-2 on Monday in the Class A quarterfinals.

Auburn moves on to face Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday in the next round.

"Auburn fought really hard today," said Claire Minnoe, the Maroons' modified coach who was filling in for varsity coach Shelly Connors, who was unavailable for the match. "I was super proud to see us pull it out. The matches were very tight, even though the final score showed it was 5-2."

Despite the three-point win, the team match included some nail-biting moments. Three of the seven matches required three sets, with the Maroons winning two of those.

Auburn's top players lacked interest in drama. First singles player Alex Vitale won her match over Utica Proctor's Tha Kyet 6-3, 6-3, while top doubles pairing Claire Diffin and Abby Carr took their match 6-0, 6-3. Emerson Brown only surrendered one game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory in third singles.

The second and third doubles matches were not so decisive.

In second doubles, Audrey Carr and Ashlyn Feneck lost their first game 6-4, but rebounded with victories of 6-1 and 7-5 to claim the match, in what ultimately clinched the team's win.

For good measure, Grace Hoey and Madison Lowe closed the day with a 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 win in third doubles.

In both of those doubles victories, resilience was required. Those pairings were forced to rebound after dropping first sets.

"The main thing, if you do end up losing that first set, is to completely reset," Minnoe said. "You've gotta think of it as a new set and block that first one out and start fresh, and just keep earning points."

Auburn will need to be at its best when it takes on F-M, the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

The Maroons already took on the Hornets once this season, back in August in their first match of the year. F-M earned a 6-1 win that day, with the Maroons' doubles pairing of Diffin and Abby Carr taking the lone point.

In the month-plus, Auburn hopes there's been enough growth to pull off the upset.

"We have a tough team that fights hard," Minnoe said. "I think you have to block out that F-M is a great team and go in with a fresh mindset. These girls, if they just do their thing, can have some good results."