AUBURN — It wasn't their best match, but the Maroons pulled it out.
The No. 2 ranked Auburn girls tennis team swept the doubles matches and only dropped one singles contest in a 6-1 victory over Central Square in the Section III, Class A quarterfinals at Auburn High School Tuesday.
Auburn moves on to play No. 3 Baldwinsville at home Wednesday.
"They pulled it out and they never stopped playing, which is exactly what I ask them to do," Maroons coach Shelly Connors said. "You're going to have good days and you're going to have bad days."
Auburn's Rosie Bartolotta picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win at second singles, while Erin Calkins blanked her opponent at third singles 6-0, 6-0.
Connors likes the promise Calkins has shown as a sophomore.
"She's just on the straight and narrow. There's no highs or lows, she just plows right through," Connors said. "I love watching her play. She works on the things I ask her to and she goes to the net and plays the net. Erin is doing a nice job."
The Maroons' Kate Brown and Alex Calkins took first doubles by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
Auburn's second doubles team of Alex Vitale and Clare Diffin were in the last to match to finish. The Maroons duo grinded out a 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 victory.
"Those two have come a long way," Connors said. "Their confidence has gotten so much better. Before they were just patting the ball, but I know they can hit it. ... They've really started to hit the ball."
Gabby McGinn and Taylor Chadderdon picked up a 6-3, 6-0 victory at third doubles, while Lilli Spin and Sophie Lesch completed the doubles sweep at fourth doubles 6-3, 6-3).
Makayla Huntley, Auburn's first singles player, was the only Maroon to drop their match. The senior fell to Central Square's Charlotte VonToledo 6-3, 6-3.
"Makayla has great strokes and she can hit the ball a ton," Connors said. "She hits the ball well, but she needs to work on her footwork. She knows that ... and on days when she moves her feet, she's beautiful. When she played against Jamesville-DeWitt, it was the best I'd ever seen her play because she was moving her feet. It makes a huge difference."
Connors hopes the bad days are behind Auburn when it hosts Baldwinsville Wednesday. The winner moves on to play in the finals Thursday in Utica.
"You don't want to have a bad day against Baldwinsville," Connors said. "That'd be bad."