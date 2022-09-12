 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUBURN

Auburn High announces 2022 inductees to athletic hall of fame

Auburn High School exterior

Auburn High School

 Kevin Rivoli

The Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2022 class of inductees, ahead of a banquet that will be held later this fall.

There are eight athletic honorees and one coach who will be recognized at a banquet Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Springside Inn.

In the athletic category, Auburn is inducting Steven Smith, JT Pitcher, Kristin (Ferraccio) Bassett, David Elkovitch, Tony Borges, Missy Kehoskie, Cheryl (Morgan) Simmons and James Slayton.

Steve Crosby is the coaching selection.

Tickets can be purchased at the Auburn High athletic office. Interested parties can also call Tom Blair at (315) 730-8142 or email auburnathletichalloffame@gmail.com.

