Going into its Section III, Class AA quarterfinal against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night, Maroons coach Al Giannone knew a fast start was important and his team delivered.

Top seed Auburn only allowed a single basket in the first quarter en route to taking a 32-11 lead at the half during its 57-38 home victory.

"Going in, we knew this team defends very well, Giannone said, "but we wanted them to struggle to score because our defense was going to cause turnovers and help our offense in transition. We had to press them to get baskets in our own end."

Leah Middleton scored more than half of the Maroons' points, she finished with 31 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, three assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Peyton Maneri contributed 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, seven assists and four steals.

Kylie Guarino scored six points and pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked four shots as Giannone said she anchored the Maroons' defense inside.

Auburn, now 19-2 on the season, plays No. 4 seed Cicero-North Syracuse at OCC this weekend.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section IV, Class C

Union Springs 69, Elmira Notre Dame 68: The Wolves advanced in dramatic fashion as Aaron Johnson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the sectional opener. No other information was available at press time.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Section III, Division II

Skaneateles 10, Clinton 0: The Lakers won easily to reach the finals as Jack Torrey led with a hat trick.

Alex Whitlock scored a pair of goals and Henry Major added a goal and a trio of assists. Casey Morrissey added a goal and a pair of assists.

Sean Kerwick and Jack Marquardt each scored a goal and an assist, Ben Patterson scored a goal and Sutton Paro and Noah Teata each added an assist.

Goalie Chad Lowe made 15 saves in the shutout.