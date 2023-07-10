An Auburn High graduate is one step closer to completing a major league dream.

Ryan Birchard, who played for the Maroons' varsity baseball team and graduated in 2021, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth round of the MLB draft on Monday.

Birchard spent the past season pitching for the Niagara County Community College Thunderwolves, where the right-hander went 8-0 with a 1.08 ERA, 95 strikeouts and only 29 hits against. He was also named an NJCAA Division III All-American and the Western New York Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

During his interscholastic career at Auburn, Birchard led the Maroons to the 2021 Section III, Class A championship game and was named the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division's pitcher and player of the year.

Birchard becomes the first player from Auburn drafted to the major leagues since Matt Brooks was picked by the Miami Marlins in the 35th round of the 2016 draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.