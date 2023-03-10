Auburn High School held a signing ceremony on Friday afternoon, and recognized nearly two dozen student-athletes that will advance their athletic careers to college.
The collection of 23 athletes competed in 10 different sports, including some that will play two at the next level, with competition ranging from Division I to Division III and junior colleges.
Here's who made their college signings on Friday:
Lacrosse: Holly Indelicato, SUNY Geneseo; Nat Long, SUNY Geneseo; Colin Musso, Utica University; Charlie Cunningham, St. Lawrence University; Nick Eddy, Onondaga Community College, Isaiah Scott, Onondaga Community College; Elijah Scott, Utica University.
Golf: Carter Mizro, Le Moyne College.
Football: DeSean Strachan, SUNY Cortland; Tyrone Mikell, Buffalo State College.
Field hockey: Erica Leeson, Hartwick College.
Swimming: Abigail Smith, The College of Saint Rose.
Baseball: Cam Scanlan, Tompkins Cortland Community College; Cooper Polcovich, Potomac State College; Lucas West, Monroe Community College; Caden Becker, Keuka College.
Softball: Elise Clifford, SUNY Podsdam (with hockey); Madison Lowe, Fredonia.
Basketball: Tony Borges, Cayuga Community College; Kylie Guarino, Hartwick College.
Track and field: Rhian Crowley, King’s College; Tracey Lynn Stewart, Onondaga Community College (with cross country).