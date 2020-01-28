Auburn High School cancels basketball game due to disciplinary issue

The Auburn High School boys varsity basketball team's scheduled Tuesday night game against Central Square was cancelled following a disciplinary issue involving the team, the district's superintendent said.

Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said that while Tuesday's game was canceled, the remainder of the Maroons' schedule will go on as planned and practices will resume Wednesday. He added that the issue is being investigated but did not provide further details.

"We had to deal with some discipline with our basketball team, but the season is not canceled," Pirozzolo said.

The game was slated for 6:30 p.m. following the Auburn junior varsity game at 5 p.m. The JV game went on as scheduled. The varsity team is next scheduled to play Friday night against Cortland at Auburn High.

