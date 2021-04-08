Auburn High School football shuts out Central Square

Maroons quarterback Troy Churney ran for a pair of touchdowns and also threw two scoring passes as the Auburn High School football team shut out Central Square 42-0 on Thursday night at Holland Stadium.

The Maroons, now 3-0 on the season, scored 21 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

Churney opened up the scoring for Auburn on a 56-yard run in the first quarter. He threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Strachen in the second quarter as the Maroons led 14-0 at intermission.

To start the third quarter, Churney scored his second touchdown on a 59-yard run. He then threw his second scoring pass, 11 yards, to Conor Mahunick. Davari Agee finished the Maroons' scoring in the third quarter when he ran into the end zone from the Redhawks 3.

Elijah Benson capped off Auburn's scoring as he had a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Kicker Amelia Bartolotta converted all six extra points.

Defensively, Tramon Daniels led the Maroons with 10 tackles, Mekhi Bailey added nine tackles and Demetrius Herndon contributed four tackles. Mahunick and Jeremiah Phillips each had an interception.

Auburn's next game isn't until Saturday, April 17 when the Maroons host Christian Brothers Academy, DeWitt at Holland Stadium.