Auburn High School football shuts out Central Square

Maroons quarterback Troy Churney ran for a pair of touchdowns and also threw two scoring passes as the Auburn High School football team shut out Central Square 42-0 on Thursday night at Holland Stadium.
The Maroons, now 3-0 on the season, scored 21 points in the third quarter to break the game open.
Churney opened up the scoring for Auburn on a 56-yard run in the first quarter. He threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Strachen in the second quarter as the Maroons led 14-0 at intermission.
To start the third quarter, Churney scored his second touchdown on a 59-yard run. He then threw his second scoring pass, 11 yards, to Conor Mahunick. Davari Agee finished the Maroons' scoring in the third quarter when he ran into the end zone from the Redhawks 3.
Elijah Benson capped off Auburn's scoring as he had a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Kicker Amelia Bartolotta converted all six extra points.
Defensively, Tramon Daniels led the Maroons with 10 tackles, Mekhi Bailey added nine tackles and Demetrius Herndon contributed four tackles. Mahunick and Jeremiah Phillips each had an interception.
Auburn's next game isn't until Saturday, April 17 when the Maroons host Christian Brothers Academy, DeWitt at Holland Stadium.
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga 8, Groton 2: Ardany Lopez paced the Chiefs with four goals. Sam Perez, Parker Cullen, Henry Gomez (two assists) and Nate Thurston each scored a goal. Masih Ghazanfari added a pair of assists.
Goalie Brandon Vanacore made six saves.
Marathon 3, Union Springs 0: The Wolves fell to the defending state Class D champion Olympians.
Goalie Nick Weaver made nine saves. Union Springs (1-6) next plays on Tuesday at Groton.
VOLLEYBALL
Weedsport 3, Hannibal 0: The Warriors swept by scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-15.
Bella Guerrette had six aces, six assists an a dig. Christina Jackson had six aces and three kills. Sydney Manchester added four kills and an ace. Makayla Foltz had three digs, two blocks, and ace and a kill. Alexa Edersheim had two aces, two digs and an assist. Emma Grieco had two digs, an assist and a kill.
Union Springs 3, Southern Cayuga 0: The Wolves won with scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-21.
Marrin Owens led the Wolves with 20 service points, 14 aces, six assists, two kills and a dig. Aurora Lucas contributed six assists, six service points and three aces. Kailey Kalet had five service points, three digs, five kills, two assists, four aces and a block. Ruth Jackson had six kills, four service points, two aces and an assist. Cameron Dennis added five service points, three aces, a kill and a dig.