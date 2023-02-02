AUBURN — Wins have been hard to come by for Auburn hockey this season, but the Maroons were rewarded for their workmanlike effort on Thursday against Liverpool.

Jack Pineau's power-play goal in the second period and 22 saves from goalie Mason Jones were enough for the Maroons, as they shut out Liverpool 1-0 at Casey Park Ice Arena.

Auburn entered the game winless in its last 11, going 0-9-2 during that stretch. But coach Mike Lowe commended his team for their improvement throughout the season, and noted that Auburn's performance is better than the record indicates.

"There's excitement. Any time you win you're gonna feel good about it," said Lowe. "We haven't won a lot, but we've had a lot of close games. It was just a matter of time before we pulled one off. Our goalie has played great all year and it was nice to get him a shutout. The guys played hard in front of him and did a nice job helping him out.

"The best part of this season has been team morale and their energy. Regardless of the record, they come every day and practice great and have a great attitude. It's a credit to them for continuing to work hard and get better."

Lowe anticipated a low-scoring game against Liverpool. His senior goalie, Jones, is among Section III's leaders in save percentage and saves made this season. And while Liverpool rested usual starter James Welch (who entered Thursday's game with the most saves in the section), backup Trevor Smith has proven a capable netminder when afforded the chance to play.

In that respect, the teams delivered. At even strength, Liverpool packed it in in front of the net and made it difficult on Auburn to get shots through to the net.

When afforded a power play in the second period, Auburn took advantage. In the final seconds of the man advantage, the Maroons swung the puck around the perimeter until it found its way to Pineau in the left circle.

Instead of cradling the puck, Pineau fired a one-timer that beat Smith into the corner of the net.

Evan Moore and Ryan Maher were credited with assists on the play.

Special teams performance ultimately proved the difference. Liverpool had three power play chances in the third period and squandered each, cutting the last short by 30 seconds when Evan Haskins was called for a slashing penalty.

The Warriors took another penalty with 51 seconds to go, gifting Auburn a stress-free final minute as the Maroons protected the lead.

Auburn's penalty kill faced four Liverpool power plays, yet dangerous chances by the Warriors were few and far between.

"Our penalty kill has been great all year," Lowe said. "Not to say we don't mind taking penalties, but when we do our penalty kill has been effective. Kids that are on the penalty kill are experienced and smart hockey players. It's about knowing where to be and when to be there. They know the system and rotate very well, and I'm not surprised they did a nice job again tonight."

The Maroons have two more regular season games, both at home. Auburn hosts Clinton on Tuesday and New Hartford on Friday.

Auburn has already beaten New Hartford once this season, and lost its previous meeting with Clinton 1-0 when the teams met Jan. 3.

Despite their struggles this year, the Maroons hope to enter sectional play on a winning streak.

"They'll be extremely tough games that'll come right down to the wire," Lowe said. "Expect battles, expect tight games. Hopefully the progress we've made will pay off."

Gallery: Auburn hockey shuts out Liverpool at Casey Park