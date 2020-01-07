AUBURN — In a tie game in the third period, Auburn hockey had a landslide of chances but lacked finish.
That left the door open for Oswego to steal a game on the road, and the Buccaneers did just that thanks to a goal late in regulation.
The Maroons allowed the game-winning goal with just over two minutes to go in a 4-3 loss to Oswego Tuesday at Casey Park Ice Rink. That late goal ends a five-game unbeaten streak for Auburn that dates back to the middle of December. The Maroons' last loss came in overtime Dec. 13 against Cicero-North Syracuse, and since that game Auburn was 3-0-2.
There were plenty of chances to extend that streak, but those chances didn't lead to results on the scoreboard.
"Third period we played real well like we're capable of doing," Auburn coach Mike Lowe said. "That's how we've been playing of late, but we have to play that way for 45 minutes. That's been our bugaboo. We can't play some periods and take some off. We have to get to the point where we play like that for a full game."
Ty Hlywa, RJ Szakalski and Jack Chapman were the scorers for Auburn. Hlywa opened the scoring early in the first period with the Maroons on the penalty. With a strong forecheck, Hlywa stole the puck from an Oswego defenseman behind the net, curled around and snuck a shot in.
Auburn stayed ahead for the remainder of the first, but Oswego tied the score early in the second when Ryan Bartlett tee'd up a slapshot from the circle that skipped through Auburn goalie Aaron Kowal's arm. Only a minute later, Auburn was back ahead with Szakalski's tally on an assist from Hlywa.
Oswego scored the next two to take a 3-2 lead, but Auburn again responded shortly after the Buccaneers' third goal. With only 12 seconds left in the middle period, Chapman took a shot from the slot that got past the Oswego goalie and barely inched past the goal line, tying the score 3-3 entering the third.
Only 35 seconds into the third, Oswego's Ike Calverase was awarded a penalty shot after being slashed on a breakaway attempt. Calverase, who had one of Oswego's goals, tried to get Kowal moving side to side with a deke, but the Auburn netminder stuck with it and swallowed up the shot.
Ike Calverase takes the penalty shot for Oswego, but his move is denied by Kowal. Big save by the Auburn goaler. pic.twitter.com/n4KtDtJ9Ax— Justin Ritzel (@CitizenRitz) January 8, 2020
Auburn had most of the chances for the next 13 minutes but nothing to show for it. With 2:10 to go, Oswego's Adam Michalski took a shot from far out that ended up in the net to put the Buccaneers in front 4-3.
The Maroons had a few offensive zone draws in the final two minutes, and with under a minute left Kowal was pulled for an extra attacker, but couldn't find the equalizer.
"We would've pulled him earlier than 50 seconds but the face-off was in our zone," Lowe said. "Ideally I would've wanted to pull him a bit sooner, but they got an odd-man rush and the puck's in our zone. We were getting a lot of chances and I was hoping we could get one without pulling him."
Auburn falls to 4-4-2 on the season, and the Maroons are still looking for their first league win after three games (0-2-1). Entering Tuesday's game, Oswego was the only other winless team in Section III's Division II conference.
There are seven teams in the division and six make sectionals, so Auburn will need to make amends soon. The Maroons' next opportunity comes Friday at New Hartford.
"It'll come right down to the wire, I'm sure," Lowe said.