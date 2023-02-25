AUBURN — Section III's leading scorer one-upped even her own lofty standards, but it wasn't enough to propel Auburn girls basketball to the section final.

Despite a 48-point effort from senior Leah Middleton, the Maroons were eliminated by Cicero-North Syracuse, 67-61, in overtime of the Section III Class AA semifinals Saturday at Onondaga Community College.

Middleton's total, according to Maroons coach Al Giannone, is a single-game program record. Yet admiration for history takes an immediate back seat to the finality of the season, as top-seeded Auburn was ousted in the semifinals for the second consecutive year.

As he narrows down why the Maroons fell short, Giannone pointed to the lack of defense in critical moments.

"We battled and played hard most of the night. We just didn't get stops when we needed to," Giannone said. "(C-NS) is good offensively, but we didn't get the stops. We were certainly good enough offensively, but didn't bring it defensively as well as we would've liked.

"Today we definitely let this slip away. If we play defense like we normally do ... we win this game."

The loss was also an example of the tricky balance, between feeding a go-to shooter constantly while also making the opposing defense respect other scorers.

Middleton and Peyton Maneri (13 points) were the only Maroons to record a basket, and as the game wore on, C-NS doubled their efforts to slow Middleton and force contested shots.

"There's a definite balance. We talked about it at halftime, that somebody else was going to have to step up. It couldn't just be Leah," Giannone said. "I think she had 18 of our 20 points to start the game, and while that's great eventually they'll start to load the box and make it harder for her. But she still found ways, she's just a great player."

Though Auburn led early, neither team managed to pull away by more than two or three scores for the entirety of the game.

Though the Maroons led at the end of the third, 47-45, they spent most of the fourth quarter fighting an uphill battle. It took a steal from Lexi Alberici and two foul shots from Middleton to make it a one-score game, 55-53, with a minute to go.

C-NS drained the entire shot clock in its ensuing possession and was called for a violation, offering Auburn the ball with 18 seconds left with a chance to win or tie.

On the final play, the ball found its way to Middleton who drove the baseline for a layup. After missing the initial shot, Middleton scored on the put-back while being fouled to tie the score at 55-all with three seconds left

The ensuing free throw that would've put the Maroons ahead didn't bounce their way, however, allowing the game to extend into overtime.

Auburn's lead in OT was brief. Maneri scored on a drive a minute in, but C-NS made its next two attempts to go ahead, then Weaver delivered the dagger on a corner 3 with 45 seconds left.

Despite Middleton's heroic efforts, it was C-NS — and not Auburn — that's advancing. Despite the premature exit, Giannone complimented Middleton for her historic outing.

"A lot of times when the game is in the home stretch people don't want the ball, but she wants the ball," Giannone said. "That's a coach's dream. She's just a great player, a gamer and a great team player. I can't say enough about her."

This winter marks the second consecutive year that Auburn, despite owning the No. 1 seed, lost in the section semifinal. Despite that, Giannone believes his group should hold its head high.

Thirty-eight wins in two seasons and two league titles, he said, are achievements to be proud of.

"I appreciate them. They're the reason we did what we did," Giannone said. "We have great players, kids who sacrificed their own personal stats for the better of our team. They've done that for two years. It's been pretty special. This group has raised the bar for us."