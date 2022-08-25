Auburn plans to combine boys, girls varsity swimming teams for winter season

Auburn High will not have a varsity girls swimming offering this fall, and the school plans to combine with the boys team to compete in the winter.

Maroons athletic director Christian Maher confirmed the school district's decision to The Citizen on Wednesday. He added that this path has been under consideration since before the fall 2021 season, as declining roster sizes were anticipated.

Auburn would consider reverting the girls program back to the fall season to compete separately from the boys in the future, should participation numbers warrant it.

Rich Hamberger, who had coached the boys and girls team separately, will continue as the program's head coach.

"We're trying to breathe some life back into both programs and build some excitement," Maher said. "This had been kicking in the wind a little bit. To their credit, it was suggested by some of the swimmers who recognized what switching to the winter could bring. They were good with it."

Families that are already involved or had expressed interest in the swimming programs were contacted during the summer, and a meeting was held around Aug. 1 to discuss the potential change.

Auburn's roster size dipped by nearly half in recent years. The varsity team listed 13 participants for the fall 2018 and fall 2019 seasons, but that fell to seven swimmers in each of the last two years.

The Maroons' boys team has also seen significant drops in numbers the last handful of years. Auburn had 15 varsity boys swimmers in the 2019-20 season, but only seven for 2021-22.

One consideration was the decline of competitive dual meets, which often rewards the larger roster instead of the team with more first- and second-place finishes.

In 2021, Auburn sent six girls swimmers to the Section III Class A meet and had participants in nine out of the 12 events. Despite that, the team finished 1-9 in dual meets.

"Sometimes it's a little disheartening for them to know that no matter what they do and even if they do their best, they might not win the meet," Maher said. "Our decision wasn't totally uprooted in that, but it was given consideration when looking at the potential positives."

Auburn becomes the second swimming program in Cayuga County to combine boys and girls after Weedsport. Southern Cayuga continues to separate its teams, while Skaneateles in neighboring Onondaga County only offers a girls program.

"Knowing that Weedsport has done it for years, and have had successful swimmers and divers both male and female was a good point to refer to," Maher said. "A lot of folks in the room referenced Weedsport, and that there's a model out there that we could follow."

Though Maher guaranteed that girls swimmers will have the opportunity to swim in the winter, there will be additional steps to take for those interested.

Auburn will be considered a mixed competition team, which requires girls participants to pass an evaluation process that includes approval from the school district's medical officer, the athletic director and the section.

The same process is required for girls who choose to play sports like football or wrestling, though those sports have safety considerations that do not apply to swimming.

Maher said that those evaluations will take place prior to the official start of winter sports, to ensure girls who pass the required tests can swim immediately.