Auburn's Beal, Churney, Spearing selected to football all-state team

Three members of the Auburn football team were selected to the Class A all-state teams, it was announced on Wednesday by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Owen Spearing, a senior, was named to the second team as a linebacker. Shaheed Beal, another senior, made third team at the all-purpose position. Troy Churney, a junior, was selected to the sixth team as quarterback.

Spearing finished the year with 136 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was also a key receiver on offense.

This is the second straight year Beal made the all-state team. He was an honorable mention as a defensive back last season as a junior. In 2019, Beal finished with 752 rushing yards, 605 receiving years and 16 total touchdowns. Defensively, he came up with six interceptions. He also served as Auburn’s primary kick returner, punt returner, and punter.

Churney ended the season with 2,423 total yards, with 1,713 coming through the air and 710 on the ground. He threw for 19 touchdown passes and rushed for seven more. He also caught one touchdown pass.