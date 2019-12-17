SKANEATELES — Auburn and Skaneateles have skated to plenty of memorable games in the rivalry's recent history.
Despite meeting at least twice a year, it had been awhile since overtime was required, and even longer since overtime didn't decide a winner.
That streak was broken as Auburn and Skaneateles skated to a 1-1 tie Tuesday at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center.
The last time the Maroons and Lakers required overtime was during the 2013-14 season when Skaneateles took down Auburn 3-2 in Skaneateles. Auburn avenged that overtime loss later that season, beating the Lakers in the section championship.
It was only a year earlier that the latest tie occurred, another 1-1 affair in February 2013.
This game was also Auburn's second straight game that needed sudden death. The Maroons fell to Cicero-North Syracuse in OT on Friday. Auburn was held to six shots against the Lakers, but nearly stole the game.
"That was a step in the right direction for sure," Auburn coach Mike Lowe said. "We still have a long ways to go to be where we can be and where we need to be. It was a positive day for us. We wanted to win, but at least we started to play the way we want to play."
Auburn opened the scoring only two minutes into the contest. Forward Ty Hlywa flew the zone and hauled in a stretch pass at the Skaneateles blue line from defenseman Ross Burgmaster from the Maroons' own zone. Skating in all alone, Hlywa made a backhand move and slipped his shot through the five-hole of Skaneateles goalie Adam Casper to give Auburn an early advantage.
Then came the Skaneateles offensive assault. The Lakers peppered Auburn goalie Aaron Kowal, eventually finding the equalizer on Charlie Russell's shorthanded tally with four minutes left in the second period.
"It was to see how they responded when we went down," Skaneateles coach Mitch Major said. "That's the first time we've been down this year. Our scouting report was to cover (Hlywa) flying the zone. He burned us on something we were prepared for. We need to dial in better before the game and we'll learn from that."
Skaneateles continued to test Kowal and the Auburn defense throughout the third, but could not break the tie. The Lakers' best chance came with five minutes left to go in regulation when Garrett Krieger side-stepped an Auburn defenseman in the slot, but his high attempt was turned aside by Kowal.
Auburn was awarded a four-minute power play with 4:30 to go, but Skaneateles' penalty kill drew a penalty of its own minutes later, wiping out a good chunk of the power play.
Still tied after 45 minutes, Auburn and Skaneateles went into a five-minute overtime. Despite a number of quality chances, the Lakers couldn't get another puck past Kowal. The Auburn goaltender finished with 35 saves to preserve the tie.
"He played well," Lowe said. "We're willing to give up the outside shots. I thought he did a really nice job tracking the puck, putting rebounds where they need to be. He looked confident, he played clean, and I thought he did a nice job."
Auburn is now 1-3-1 on the season, and the Maroons will host Baldwinsville on Friday. Despite the tie, Skaneateles remains unbeaten this year with a 5-0-1 record, and the Lakers will travel to Victor on Friday to face one of Section V's best.
Auburn and Skaneateles meet again on Jan. 29, and the two teams will have a high bar to clear to match the intensity of this season's first meeting.
"We battled right to the end. Both teams did," Major said. "It's a great rivalry. The crowd, how loud they were before overtime, I couldn't help but just look over at both sides and think, 'This is pretty cool.' It was a good night for high school hockey."