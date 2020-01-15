Auburn wrestler Pirozzolo recognized for setting program record for wins

AUBURN — Luca Pirozzolo remembers being a seventh-grader, competing at 99 pounds and occasionally taking his lumps.
Over 100 wins later, Pirozzolo now takes the mat as Auburn wrestling's all-time wins leader.
The junior was recognized Wednesday at Auburn High School prior to the Maroons' match against Oswego for claiming the all-time wins record, passing previous holder Ryan Gadsby, with his 126th career win. Pirozzolo reached that mark during the finals of the Phoenix Round Robin in December.
Gadsby was in attendance to present Pirozzolo with a plaque for his achievement. Former Auburn wrestlers Joe Gagliano, a member of the 100 wins club, and Jim Dunster, former state champion, were also in attendance.
"It's special," Pirozzolo said. "Gadsby's came in the room and helped me wrestle when I was younger. He's one of the best wrestlers from Auburn so it's nice to see him."
With presumably his entire senior year to go, Pirozzolo has racked up the achievements in his five-year varsity career. Last season he became the first Auburn wrestler to win sectionals since Dunster did the same in 1977. Pirozzolo has won the Phoenix Round Robin three times, the Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic three times, and the Cazenovia Invitational three times.
Prior to winning the Section III Division I tournament last year at 132 pounds, Pirozzolo finished second at 113 pounds in 2018 and third at 99 pounds in 2017.
"Coming in in seventh grade I got beat up, but that's what always happens to seventh graders," Pirozzolo said. "I've improved so much since coming here. I've wrestled here my whole life, but coming here I've gotten to the next level for sure."
Auburn coach Andy Corbett has been there from the beginning of Pirozzolo's varsity career, and commends his wrestler on his drive to be great.
"We knew he had great potential," Corbett said. "You never know how guys are gonna grow into different weight classes. He seems to be adjusting well. He's got a motor that doesn't stop, he's very passionate to work hard and gets hard on himself when he loses.
"He's got a lot of qualities of a champion."
Wrestling at 138 pounds so far in 2019-20, Pirozzolo is working back from an injury he suffered at the Kenneth Haines Memorial in Oswego in late December. With sectionals starting next month, Pirozzolo is confident he can return to form in time to match, and possibly exceed, last year's efforts.
"I'm almost back to 100%. I took two weeks off but still conditioned and drilled lightly," Pirozzolo said. "I took one loss to the kid I beat in sectionals last year (Fulton's Cole French), so that kinda motivates me more. I've just gotta come back in and work harder than the day before."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.