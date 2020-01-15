Auburn wrestler Pirozzolo recognized for setting program record for wins

"Coming in in seventh grade I got beat up, but that's what always happens to seventh graders," Pirozzolo said. "I've improved so much since coming here. I've wrestled here my whole life, but coming here I've gotten to the next level for sure."

Auburn coach Andy Corbett has been there from the beginning of Pirozzolo's varsity career, and commends his wrestler on his drive to be great.

"We knew he had great potential," Corbett said. "You never know how guys are gonna grow into different weight classes. He seems to be adjusting well. He's got a motor that doesn't stop, he's very passionate to work hard and gets hard on himself when he loses.

"He's got a lot of qualities of a champion."

Wrestling at 138 pounds so far in 2019-20, Pirozzolo is working back from an injury he suffered at the Kenneth Haines Memorial in Oswego in late December. With sectionals starting next month, Pirozzolo is confident he can return to form in time to match, and possibly exceed, last year's efforts.

"I'm almost back to 100%. I took two weeks off but still conditioned and drilled lightly," Pirozzolo said. "I took one loss to the kid I beat in sectionals last year (Fulton's Cole French), so that kinda motivates me more. I've just gotta come back in and work harder than the day before."

