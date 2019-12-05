AUBURN — It was a pin party for Auburn wrestling.
In 10 individual matches, the Maroons racked up seven falls in a 57-21 win over Jordan-Elbridge Thursday at Auburn High School.
Only two bouts required a full three periods, with Auburn and J-E earning a split in those instances. The Eagles had one victory via pin.
Overall, it was a dominant showing from the Maroons.
Leading the way for Auburn were some usual suspects, but some fresh faces as well.
Those usual suspects were Luca Pirozzolo and Keyshin Cooper. Pirozzolo took down J-E's Gauge Parker in 38 seconds at 138 pounds, while Cooper wrestled at 220 and defeated Jared Lawrence in a pin that required 1:29.
Others chipped in as well, including freshman 126-pounder Bradley Boyhan. Facing the Eagles' Christian Matthews, Boyhan's nose was blooded in the first period and he needed a minute to clean up and regroup. Once the bleeding stopped, the pair went the distance, with Boyhan coming out on the better end of an 8-5 decision.
"Especially when you stick the nose gauze in there, it's hard to breathe. It's not very good when you're bleeding all over the place either," Auburn coach Andy Corbett said. "He's a bleeder. This is like the second or third time, but I thought he did a great job."
All of Auburn's other wins came on falls or forfeits. Matthew Panas (285), Christian Hogan (113), Ryan Fedigan (132), Jack Bennink (145) and Jamyr Grimes (160) each pinned their J-E counterpart, while Lucas Hogan (170) and Isaiah Parkman (182) accepted forfeits.
You have free articles remaining.
Winning for Jordan-Elbridge was Anthony Baron (195) with an 11-6 decision over Auburn's Zachary Grimes, Cole Mullen (152) on a fall, and Madyn LaFleur and Bryan Tanner on forfeits.
One wrestler with high aspirations this year — and every year — is Auburn's Pirozzolo. Last year as a sophomore, Pirozzolo became the first Maroons wrestler since Jim Dunster in 1977 to win a sectional title, doing so at 132 pounds.
Pirozzolo's time in the state championships was brief, however, as he bowed out of the tournament with losses in his first two matches.
This year he's hoping to stick around a little longer, and perhaps become the third Auburn wrestler — Dunster in '77 and Kurt Kuppinger in 1963 are the others, according to cnywrestling.com — to become a state champ. One obstacle to doing so is himself, as Pirozzolo so often wraps up his matches in a minute or less that true tests are hard to come by. Finding other ways to stay in the groove become key, though he will be tested this upcoming weekend at the Andersen Tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse.
"Obviously his goals are high. He wants to go back to states again," Corbett said. "We want to go back to the state tournament and this year we want to win it. He does a lot of conditioning on his own because during the matches, we want to get him off the mat as fast as we can."
As a team, Auburn's goals remain the same as every year. Corbett believes that while his participation numbers aren't as high as other programs, he has a lot of individuals, like Pirozzolo or Cooper, who can compete at sectionals.
If the Maroons win 40% of their dual matches, that qualifies for team section matches.
"We have a lot of good individuals, so typically we're a good tournament team," Corbett said. "Obviously I want those kids at the end of the year to do well at classes and sectionals so they can get the personal accolades, but we also want the team to get to sectionals to get that experience."