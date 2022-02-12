Auburn's Boyhan, Port Byron's Svitavsky finish second at individual wrestling championships

ONONDAGA — Auburn wrestling has a bright future, even though Saturday's final result didn't land Mike Boyhan atop the podium.

Boyhan, a freshman for the Maroons, was one of two Cayuga County wrestlers to reach the final of his respective weight class Saturday at the Section III individual wrestling championships at Onondaga Community College.

A 102-pounder, Boyhan entered his Division I bracket as a No. 4 seed. He picked up three wins — including an upset over top-seeded Austin Fesinger from West Genesee — before falling in the final to Fulton's Freddy Pagan via second-period pin.

"He wrestled to his ability and that's all we can ask," Auburn coach Dan Butler said of Boyhan. "Mentally, he knows what that success tastes like. That'll motivate him even more to get to the next level."

Boyhan started his afternoon with a 16-0 technical fall over Cicero-North Syracuse’s Javone Dawkins, then picked up an 11-2 major decision against Fulton’s Collen Austin.

His bout with top-seeded Fesinger was a barn-burner.

Fesinger accrued two points in the first period on a take down. After a muted second period, action was aplenty in the third.

In those two minutes, a stalling misconduct preceded a five-point swing in Boyhan’s favor. But Fesinger scored a reversal and ultimately tied the score 7-7.

Only 30 seconds into overtime, Boyhan recorded a take down for a sudden victory.

"We knew the matches were going to be tight," Butler said. "A testament to Mike is that he never quits and never gives up, and he kept fighting. He made something happen. Very proud of his will and determination."

Momentum didn't continue into the finals against Pagan. The veteran Fulton grappler and former section champ utilized his physicality to overwhelm the smaller Boyhan.

Despite the defeat, Butler thinks Boyhan has a bright future. He'll have three more years to punch his ticket to Albany for the state tournament.

"The guy's that he's struggled with this year are ones that are physical, and he just doesn't have the physical maturity to compete yet," Butler said. "He will get there through offseason work. But it was a matter of figuring out how to wrestle through a match while negating a guy's physicality, which is hard to do. He ended up getting through on his back and that was it."

Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian's merged team had three wrestlers reach the podium in Division II.

Ike Svitavsky, the top seed in the 160-pound bracket, ultimately fell in the finals on a 5-0 decision to Canastota's Evan Austerman. Earlier in the day, the senior Svitavsky beat teammate Jonathan Everhart by fall (1:56), then took down Mount Markham's Brad Burke in the semifinals with another pin (4:58).

At 110 pounds, Dylan Nolan captured the bronze thanks to his consolation win over Dolgeville's Grayson Eggleston. Nolan did all his damage in the second period, totaling six points against Eggleston en route to a 6-5 victory.

Jack Lamson (132) and Jack Smith (138) came in fourth in their respective brackets.

Thanks to the New York State Public High School Athletic Associations new at-large procedure, both Svitavsky and Nolan’s seasons will continue.

Previously, at-large bids to the state tournament were determined based on championship points (finishes at previous sectional tournaments, win-loss record, etc.). However, the state’s wrestling committee considered that process too time-consuming.

In October 2020, a new system was approved — each section has a pre-determined amount of state tournament participants. For the first two years of this new rule, Section III sends three wrestlers from Division II to the state tournament in each weight class.

Svitavsky and Nolan, by virtue of their second- and third-place finishes, will now head to Albany on Friday, Feb. 25.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

