HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Auburn's DeSean Strachan makes all-state football team

AHS Football 7.JPG

Auburn's DeSean Strachan fights off a Whitesboro defender Oct. 15 at Holland Stadium.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn's DeSean Strachan has been named to the all-state football team, it was announced on Wednesday. 

Strachan, a senior at Auburn, was picked for the fifth-team defense for Class A. 

DeSean Strachan

DeSean Strachan, Auburn

This is Strachan's second straight year on the all-state team — he was also a fifth-team defender in 2021. 

Listed as a defensive back, Strachan was one of nine Class A players from Section III to be included.

The list of honorees is compiled by the New York State Sportswriters Association. 

Strachan becomes one of eight football players from the Cayuga County area to be named all-state. The NYSSWA announced its picks for small schools last week, and recognized the following players at various classifications: Cato-Meridian's Bo Turo, Moravia's Kyler Proper, Joe Baylor, Luke Landis and Riley Jones, and Skaneateles' Patrick Herr and Grayson Brunelle. 

