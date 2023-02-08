A pair of Cayuga County boys basketball players reached 1,000 career points in their respective games played Tuesday night.

Auburn's DeSean Strachan reached the mark in the Maroons' win over Fowler, while Southern Cayuga's Brandon Vanacore did so as the Chiefs defeated Groton.

Strachan becomes the 13th player in Auburn basketball history, and seventh boy, to reach 1,000. The last boys player to do so was Kaleb Cook in 2019. Cook (1,626) is the boys program's all-time leading scorer.

Strachan is also the second Auburn athlete in less than two weeks to hit the landmark — Leah Middleton did so for the girls program on Jan. 27.

He entered Tuesday needing nine points to hit the mark.

The play came with 3:36 remaining in the second quarter. Strachan received an outlet pass and, while being fouled, went up for a layup and that fell through the net for an and-one.

The Maroons went on to win 64-62, as Strachan finished with a game-high 23 points. The victory guarantees at least a share of the Salt City Athletic Conference division title. Jack Tumber added 16 points and Tony Borges had 10.

Auburn (12-7) wraps up the regular season at home against Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday.

Vanacore, a senior forward for the Chiefs, accomplished his achievement as part of a 36-point night, as Southern Cayuga knocked off Groton 75-65.

He's the third player overall, and second member of the boys program, to reach the 1,000-point landmark. The others are Catie Kopp (1,260) and Darren Reeves (1,219).

The milestone is one more addition to Vanacore's growing athletic resume. Last week, he set the single-game mark for points in a game with 45 in the Chiefs' blowout victory over Spencer-Van Etten.

Contributing to the Chiefs' win over Groton, Nate Thurston scored 16 points and Logan Batzer added 13 points.

Southern Cayuga (10-7) is home against Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.