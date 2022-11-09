Auburn's Middleton, Solomon announce college decisions

Two Auburn High student-athletes made their college decisions official on Wednesday.

Girls basketball player Leah Middleton and girls lacrosse player Nora Solomon signed their letters of intent in a ceremony at the high school.

Middleton plans to attend Le Moyne College. Solomon will move on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

As a junior for the Maroons' varsity girls basketball team last season, Middleton averaged 21.2 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4 steals per game. Her efforts propelled the Maroons to an 18-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the Section III Class A tournament.

Middleton was named The Citizen's Girls Basketball Player of the Year, the Salt City Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and was included in the Section III Class A all-tournament team.

Le Moyne competes in the Northeast-10. At the conclusion of her senior season, Middleton will join a program that hasn't suffered a losing season since 2015-16. The Dolphins have a 62-23 record across their last three seasons.

Solomon enters her third year as a member of Auburn's varsity girls lacrosse team.

Last season as a junior, she recorded 20 goals and 18 assists while helping the Maroons to a 10-8 record.

The prior season, she was a member of Auburn's first sectional championship team that finished with an undefeated 15- record. Her first year on varsity, Solomon totaled 13 goals and nine assists in those 15 contests.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania, or IUP, competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference as a Division II program.

IUP began offering women's lacrosse in 1998. After struggling for most of the 2000s, the Hawks delivered their first winning season in 2011 and have not had a below .500 season since.

In the last four seasons, including the shortened 2020 season, IUP has a 30-21 record.

Before heading off to college, both Middleton and Solomon hope to end their high school careers on a high note.

Middleton and the Maroons' varsity hoopers open their season on Wednesday, Nov. 30 against Ithaca.

Solomon's final season will wait until the spring, as Auburn begins with a March 30 contest at West Genny.