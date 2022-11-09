 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUBURN

Auburn's Middleton, Solomon announce college decisions

Auburn college signings

Auburn students Leah Middleton, left, and Nora Solomon announced their college decisions in a ceremony in Auburn on Wednesday. Middleton will play women's basketball at Le Moyne, while Solomon will move to to compete for Indiana University of Pennsylvania in women's lacrosse. 

 Provided

Two Auburn High student-athletes made their college decisions official on Wednesday. 

Girls basketball player Leah Middleton and girls lacrosse player Nora Solomon signed their letters of intent in a ceremony at the high school. 

Middleton plans to attend Le Moyne College. Solomon will move on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania. 

As a junior for the Maroons' varsity girls basketball team last season, Middleton averaged 21.2 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4 steals per game. Her efforts propelled the Maroons to an 18-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the Section III Class A tournament. 

Middleton was named The Citizen's Girls Basketball Player of the Year, the Salt City Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and was included in the Section III Class A all-tournament team. 

Le Moyne competes in the Northeast-10. At the conclusion of her senior season, Middleton will join a program that hasn't suffered a losing season since 2015-16. The Dolphins have a 62-23 record across their last three seasons. 

Solomon enters her third year as a member of Auburn's varsity girls lacrosse team.

Last season as a junior, she recorded 20 goals and 18 assists while helping the Maroons to a 10-8 record.

The prior season, she was a member of Auburn's first sectional championship team that finished with an undefeated 15- record. Her first year on varsity, Solomon totaled 13 goals and nine assists in those 15 contests.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania, or IUP, competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference as a Division II program. 

IUP began offering women's lacrosse in 1998. After struggling for most of the 2000s, the Hawks delivered their first winning season in 2011 and have not had a below .500 season since.

In the last four seasons, including the shortened 2020 season, IUP has a 30-21 record.

Before heading off to college, both Middleton and Solomon hope to end their high school careers on a high note.

Middleton and the Maroons' varsity hoopers open their season on Wednesday, Nov. 30 against Ithaca.

Solomon's final season will wait until the spring, as Auburn begins with a March 30 contest at West Genny. 

