Auburn's Middleton, Union Springs' Kalet, Weedsport's Quigley named all-state selections

The 2021-22 New York all-state selections for girls basketball have been released and three student-athletes from Cayuga County have been picked.

Auburn's Leah Middleton, Union Springs' Kailey Kalet and Weedsport's Mariah Quogley were among those honored in their respective classifications, it was announced on Wednesday.

Middleton, a fifth-team choice in Class A, averaged 21.4 points and led the Maroons to the No. 1 overall seed in the Section III tournament.

The junior shooting guard is the first Auburn girls basketball player included on the all-state team since Stef Gera was a 13th-team pick in 2019.

Kalet, the starting junior point guard for the Wolves, was named to Class C's fourth team. She posted 19 points per game and propelled Union Springs to its first IAC championship this winter. This is the second straight season Union Springs has had an all-state pick, as Kalet's former teammate Renee Park was honored in 2020 (there were no all-state teams for 2021).

Quigley, a senior guard, was picked for the 10th team in Class C. She completed her varsity basketball career by averaging 13.8 points per game and providing lock-down defense for the Warriors. Her efforts in 2021-22 helped Weedsport reach another section semifinal game.

