Auburn baseball’s Cooper Polcovich led the team’s list of Salt City Athletic Conference all-league picks, it was announced on Thursday.

Polcovich, the Maroons’ senior left-handed hurler, was named the SCAC Empire division’s co-Pitcher of the Year, which also warranted a first-team selection.

Polcovich was one of four Maroons awarded a first-team selection. Teammates Caden Becker, Owen Birchard and Lucas West were also picked.

Jayden DeAngelis, Mac Maher and Noah Morrison were second-team picks, while Jason Irwin and Myles McBride were honorable mentions.

Longtime Auburn bench boss John Turcsik was named the division’s Coach of the Year, leading the Maroons to a 15-6 record and their second SCAC league title in three years.

Polcovich submitted a dominant season in his final year with Auburn, posting a 5-0 record on the mound.

He pitched 48 2/3 innings, striking out 71 batters to only 13 walks. He led the Maroons in WHIP (1.110) and was second in ERA (1.582).

He also hit .273 at the plate with eight RBIs and 12 runs scored.

West added to a strong Maroons pitching staff, pitching 35 1/3 innings with a 2.377 ERA and a 50-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

On offense, West led or co-led the team in hits (20), runs (17) and triples (four).

Becker, the team’s lead-off hitter, had a .302 average with 14 runs, 11 RBIs and a team-high seven HBPs.

Birchard provided 33 2/3 quality innings on the mound and led Auburn in ERA (1.040). He posted 54 strikeouts and limited opposing batters to 15 hits.

Birchard finished with a 4-1 record. He added a .341 average at the plate, with 13 runs, 14 RBIs, 12 walks and five doubles.

SOFTBALL

Section III announced its all-stars for each classification on Thursday, as decided by the section’s coaches.

Class AA: Madison Lowe, Auburn

Lowe, the Maroons’ primary pitcher for the last three seasons, had a 3.34 ERA in 97 1/3 innings this spring.

She struck out 120 batters, walked 41, and limited opposing offenses to 83 hits.

She posted two home runs and eight RBIs at the plate, with 10 runs and 13 hits overall.

Class B: Ayla Pas’cal, Skaneateles

Pas’cal, a junior, posted 26 hits in 59 at-bats. Her contributions included four home runs, three triples, 11 doubles and 19 RBIs.

Class C: Abigail Ahern, Jordan-Elbridge; Abby DelFavero, Jordan-Elbridge; Nikki Namisniak, Port Byron; Sadie White, Port Byron.

Namisniak and White co-led Class C in hits with 56 apiece.

Namisniak also finished with a section-high 75 RBIs — nearly 30 more than the next best hitter — and 16 doubles, also best in Section III.

White tied for the section lead in triples (eight) and was second in runs scored (56).

The pair helped led Port Byron to its first section title game appearance this spring.

DelFavero, a freshman, allowed only 19 earned runs and struck out 132 batters in 98 innings.

Ahern posted 32 hits, including five home runs, and 15 RBIs for the Eagles, who posted Class C’s top record during the regular season.