Auburn's Swartwood qualifies for indoor track states in record-setting performance

ONONDAGA — Auburn's Dustin Swartwood was billed as the top entry in the boys shot put for Section III's indoor track state qualifier.

Not only did he meet that bar, he exceeded it.

Swartwood won the boys shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 4 1/2 inches. That mark bested his previous best of 47-9 and also set a new program record for the Maroons.

"It's amazing, it's really phenomenal," Swartwood said. "It's something I've really looked forward to for awhile."

To qualify for the state meet, scheduled for March 5 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Long Island, an athlete must finish in the top two in their respective event or meet the pre-determined state-qualifying time or distance.

While each participant is granted an opportunity at a maximum of six throws — three tries to reach the finals and three in the final — Swartwood only attempted three.

His first attempt was a fault. His second of 47-4.75 was more than enough to reach the finals, and actually served as the second-farthest throw of the event following his later record-breaker.

Swartwood and Liverpool's Jalen Graham were the only two participants to exceed 47 feet.

At face value, Swartwood doesn't have the build of most of his contemporaries. While others have the look of offensive lineman in football, Swartwood looks like he could be a distance runner.

He leans on his technique over pure strength for success. While others utilize more of a baseball-style throw, Swartwood more closely resembles a whirling dervish.

"One of the things I've learned is that it's all about form," Swartwood said. "There was one guy today who threw 46 feet after not throwing over 41 all season. One day it just clicked for him. It's all about form, but the weight room does help."

After his performance in the shot put, Swartwood nearly matched that excellence in the boys weight throw. His distance there was 56-11.75, good for second place and also qualifies him for state meet in that event.

"At the moment, I'm just happy to be there," Swartwood said. "There's a lot of kids that can beat me by a lot, but I'll still have next year. I'm just happy I'm going because it's never happened before for me. I'm excited."

Also for Auburn, Kyleen Brady (10:24.19) and Ali Pineau (10:26.54) finished fifth and sixth in the girls 3000m run. Brady also placed fifth in the girls 1500m run (5:03.51). Chris Howard finished third in the boys 1000m run (2:44.28). Rhian Crowley came in eighth in the girls shot put (28-9.5).

Jordan-Elbridge’s Vassianna Klock placed third in the 1000m run with a time of 3:00.96. That was enough to clinch a position at the state meet — her second trip of the year after also doing so during fall cross country season.

Eagles teammate Tatianna Parkolap took part in the girls high jump and came in fifth (4-10).

Cato-Meridian eighth-grader Maggie Brown also competed in the high jump, but couldn’t beat 4-8 in her three attempts. In the boys high jump, the Blue Devils’ Merritt Cox finished in 10th, topping out at 5-6. Jocelyn Smith came in 12th in the girls weight throw (30-2.5).

For Skaneateles, Kyla Palmer won the girls 300m dash at 41.23. That effort advances Palmer to the state meet. Jack Phillips came in eighth in the boys 600m run (1:31.17). Alex Moro participated in the boys pole vault, but could not reach the necessary height of 10-6 in his three tries.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.