Back at it: Auburn football among Cayuga County teams readying for season

AUBURN — It's a day circled on the calendar for those either interested in or participating in interscholastic athletics.

Monday marked the official first day of fall sports, as high school teams all over Cayuga County and New York state began their 2022 seasons with practices throughout the morning and afternoon.

The lone exception is football, which was allowed to start practices over the weekend. Football requires 10 practices — including a few without few pads — before a game can be played. Many football teams open their seasons the weekend of Sept. 2.

That includes Auburn, which will start on the road at Fayetteville-Manlius in Week 1.

The Maroons were at the Holland Stadium turf on Monday for their third day of practice. Though the team had offseason camp and joint workouts with other central New York programs during the summer, coach Dave Moskov called the first few practices an opportunity to regroup and re-wire players for the upcoming season.

"It started for us back in June with our thud camp, and we had practices with C-NS and West Genny. This is a continuation of what we did and part of the process," Moskov said. "There's always something special about that first day back though. It's not like camp anymore, it's the real deal."

Though Auburn qualified for sectionals last season (and bowed out to Indian River in the quarterfinals), it was and up-and-down year. The Maroons were hampered by injury and illness for much of the 2021 season and rarely fielded a consistent lineup.

Senior captain DeSean Strachan is back at his natural receiver position after splitting time at quarterback last season, while Mac Maher takes over as signal-caller. Moskov noted captains Isaiah Council and Tyrone Mikell as players he hopes can contribute.

"What we've been working toward is a balanced, consistent attack," Moskov said. "Last year there was a lot of hodge podge. Some games we ran the ball 25 times and threw it three times. We don't have that luxury to only run the ball."

One player that'll help do that is junior lineman Dom London.

"The kid is a monster," Moskov said. "I've rarely seen a player on the offensive or defensive line dominate like this kid can. I don't care if it's big kids, small kids, quick kids ... he's an elite lineman. I'd put him up there with some of the best physical linemen that have ever come out of here. He's very special."

There are several notable changes to Section III's Class A league this fall. Defending state champion CBA bumped to AA, perennial contender Indian River dropped down to Class B, and Central Square and Fulton are now independent.

Replacing them are Corcoran (down from AA) and New Hartford (up from Class B).

Moskov said it's hard to gauge the conference considering the new teams and the declining participation many schools, including Auburn, are suffering from this year.

He does believe that one of the Maroons' stiffest tests will come in the opener when the team travels to F-M.

"F-M no doubt will be a real tough out. They always have a ton of kids on varsity," Moskov said. "Then there's schools like us that have lost some kids. It's tough to look at the whole league and pick the best teams right out of the gate. (F-M) will be a pretty good barometer of where we are."