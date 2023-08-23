Auburn High varsity football coach Dave Moskov called this summer his program's busiest since he became the Maroons' head coach nearly 30 years ago.

Summer camps, joint practices with other central New York competition, as well as the typical weight room sessions have the Maroons bulked up for this fall.

There's been a theme coupled with Auburn's frequent work: The best way to improve, is to play the best competition.

"We don't want to play a donut, we want to play teams that are good," Moskov said in a phone interview earlier this week. "If we get knocked around, we get knocked around. There's no way we'll take false positives and play teams that won't make us better. We're not gonna chase wins and look for easy opponents. We want to play good teams because that's the only way we're gonna get better."

A youthful Maroons roster struggled to three wins and a first-round playoff exit last fall, but Moskov expects a more veteran-laden group this season. All of the Maroons' seven seniors are expected to be major contributors, with the team's strengths along the defensive line and the ground game with returning running back Kemauri Perry.

Moskov is also impressed with the early play of sophomore quarterback Matt Smith, who is making the leap to varsity after playing JV last season.

"We're definitely more experienced and our numbers have definitely increased. Last year we had 22 kids on varsity, this year we'll be around 32. JV was around 18 and they're at 32 this year," Moskov said. "With the number of kids that played last year, we have a much more veteran squad. Our best assets are our d-line and ground game, but our passing game has been developing really well. (Smith) is a wicked athlete ... he's just so smart, he's a leader and he's on point."

Auburn's practices began on Saturday and continued on Monday in jerseys and shorts. On Tuesday, the Maroons tacked on the helmets and shoulder pads to begin the THUD portion of preseason, which will continue through the weekend.

Keeping with Moskov's competitive theme, Auburn will hold a joint practice with Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday. Then, game week begins, as Auburn will prep to travel to defending Section II champion Niskayuka for the season opener on Sept. 1.

While Auburn's offseason has been busy, it hasn't been all business. Thanks to former Maroon and current Buffalo Bills employee Joe Schillace, the Maroons' players and staff were able to attend a training camp practice in late July and, among other things, interact with quarterback Josh Allen and other Bills players.

"Joe Schillace was fantastic. We were down at the Italian festival in downtown Auburn and talked about coming down to practice. He said he'd take care of us, and he did," Moskov said.

The day also served as a learning experience. The Maroons' coaching staff implored their players to not only have fun, but watch how the professionals approach their craft.

Moskov, he admitted, was also a beneficiary. Some of the offensive line drills used by the Bills, he plans to apply to his own practices.

"Football is football. I loved watching their offensive line and said, 'Oh my God, these are drills we can translate,'" Moskov said. "We may not have the size or talent of those guys, but we can have the attitude and the effort. We can replicate that and control that. We definitely tried to soak in all of that, beyond just having fun."

AROUND CAYUGA COUNTY

This fall, several Cayuga County-area teams will vie for consecutive section titles in their respective sport.

Last year, Southern Cayuga boys soccer made program history, reaching the NYSPHSAA semifinals for the first time. The Chiefs defeated South Kortright in penalty kicks to win the Section IV, Class D championship, ending a drought that dated back to 2004.

Southern Cayuga then defeated Section III representative Fabius-Pompey in the state quarterfinals, before falling to Section VII's Chazy in PKs in the semifinal.

The Chiefs return a healthy contingent of its section title-winning group from last year, but did lose all-state goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore to graduation. Southern Cayuga also bumps up to Class C competition this year.

Another local boys soccer team, Skaneateles, nears New York state history. The Lakers are one of only four teams to claim three consecutive state titles, after claiming the crown in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (no state tournament was held in 2020).

If the Lakers march to another state title this fall, the team would become only the second in state history to win four straight, joining Shenendehowa which completed the feat in the early 1990s.

Second-year head coach Pete O'Connor does have a significant transition among personnel, as Skaneateles graduated 14 players from last season's roster, including first team all-state defender Casey Kenan. However, the Lakers do return fourth team all-state pick Carter Corbett, who will lead the defense this season.

Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey also reached unprecedented heights last season. The Panthers won the Section III, Class D title, then advanced to the state semifinals amongst Class C competition before bowing out to Section IV power Whitney Point.

Last season marked Port Byron's second section title in three seasons and fourth overall.

The Panthers will have to replace leading scorer Sadie White and goaltender Maria Burns. Forward Abby McKay, the runner-up in goals scored last year, returns for her senior season.

The team will also operate under new leadership, as longtime head coach Mindy Gilbert retired following last season. The Panthers will now be under the stewardship of Nicole Nevidomsky.

Auburn boys cross country sent its entire team to the NYSPHSAA championship meet last year, as the Maroons claimed their first section title since 1987.

At the 2022 Class A championship meet, three Auburn runners finished in the top 10, including The Citizen's reigning Cross Country Runner of the Year Chris Howard.

Howard, as well as top 10 section finishers Keegan Brady and Ryan Maher, returns this year.