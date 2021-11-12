Back on the trail: 10 Cayuga County-area cross country runners compete at state meet

On Saturday, New York state's top trail runners will gather to compete in the NYSPHSAA cross country championships.

It'll be the first time in two years that such a meet has been held. The NYSPHSAA canceled its 2020 cross country championships in lieu of COVID-19.

But all systems are go this fall, and the Cayuga County-area will be well-represented when races begin at 9 a.m.

Ten local cross country runners — seven girls and three boys — will be present at Chenango Valley State Park competing in the various races. To qualify, each runner must've finished among the top five finishers, excluding runners from the championship team, at their respective sectional meet.

Here's who will be participating on Saturday:

• Sophia Bennett, Southern Cayuga: Bennett, a senior, will be making her second trip to the state championship meet, having also done so in 2019 as a sophomore. Bennett's season highlights include a fourth-place time at IACs and sixth place at Section IV's Class D meet.

• Kyleen Brady, Auburn: Brady, an eighth-grader, will run in the Class A girls championship meet after an impressive showing this fall. Brady won first place at both the Weedsport and McQuaid invitationals this year. Her final time at McQuaid (18:06) was fourth-best among 1,390 girls runners that day. Brady also finished fourth at the Section III Class A meet.

• Maggie Brown, Cato-Meridian: Another eighth-grader, Brown came in sixth place at the Section III Class D meet to qualify. Brown placed 15th in McQuaid's small school race, 20th at B'ville, and was the runner-up at Cato-Meridian's OHSL championship meet.

• Nora Burroughs, Southern Cayuga: Burroughs is a freshman for the Chiefs who placed second at IACs and second at the Section IV Class D championships to earn a berth to Chenango Valley. Her time at the Baldwinsville Invitational on Sept. 25 was 18th-best.

• Lucy Fleckenstein, Skaneateles: The Lakers' eighth-grader finished fourth at OHSLs and eighth at the Section III Class C meet.

• Owen Gasper, Auburn: The fourth and final middle-schooler representing Cayuga County, the Maroons' Gasper rode an eighth-place time at the Section III championships to make it to states. Gasper's other season highlights include a sixth-place time at Weedsport's invitational and 13th place at the Salt City Athletic Conference championships.

• Will Girzadas, Skaneateles: Last time the NYSPHSAA championships were held, it was a Laker who stood atop the Class C podium. Girzadas will attempt to replicate the effort of former teammate Caleb Bender, who took gold in 2019. Girzadas, a senior, came in eighth at OHSLs and sixth at sectionals.

• Julia Gloss, Southern Cayuga: Finalizing the Chiefs' historic season, Gloss is the third member of the team that will be running on Saturday. Another senior, Gloss rode a late-season surge to clinch her spot at states. She won Southern Cayuga's IAC race, then placed second at sectionals. Gloss' other notable finish was 30th place at B'ville.

• Chris Howard, Auburn: The veteran among Auburn's two representatives, Howard is only a sophomore. On his resume is a first-place time at the Weedsport invitational, a ninth-place finish at sectionals (a split-second behind his teammate Gasper), and 10th at SCACs. Howard also placed 25th at the V-V-S invitational and 22nd at B'ville.

• Vassianna Klock, Jordan-Elbridge: Klock posted five top 10 finishes at invitationals this year, including her third-place time at sectionals. The Eagles' senior won gold at OHSLs. Klock also ranked third at Weedsport, seventh at Chittenango, and ninth at B'ville.

This year's host, Chenango Valley State Park features a 3-1-mile course combining flats and rolling terrain. Perhaps the greatest challenge comes during the third mile, which runners will be tasked with two uphill climbs before sprinting to the finish.

When Saturday's races begin, experience could prove a major beneficiary, particularly for Southern Cayuga's three runners. Bennett, Burroughs and Gloss have already ran at Chenango Valley twice this fall, including last weekend's sectional meet.

"It'll be an equalizer for us, because certainly they're comfortable in the environment, they know where everything is, they've been to the start line," Chiefs coach Bill Mullarney said. "I think that'll help us a lot, knowing the course. That's why we went early in the season."

Mullarney also expressed happiness that Bennett was able to return to the state championship meet after qualifying in 2019. The Citizen's 2019 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, Bennett placed 29th in that year's Class D race on a snowy morning at SUNY Plattsburgh.

According to Mullarney, Bennett "absolutely" would've qualified again in 2020, had there been state championships.

"We've had a handful of really, really strong girls over the years. Anna Donahue, Sarah Allen, Katherine Miller, Bethy Murphy and now Sophie," Mullarney. "Sophie is one of the main reasons for the resurgence with what the girls have been able to do the last handful of years. She's a great kid, she's always positive and she's the team leader."

