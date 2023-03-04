DRYDEN — This year's Moravia team grew up watching former Blue Devils raise one banner after another.

Now the 2022-23 team has added to the program's growing legacy.

For the first time since 2017, Moravia boys basketball is the Section IV, Class C champion. The Blue Devils defeated Tioga 74-57 in the title game on Saturday at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

While talented, and Moravia has plenty of that, champions aren't created on talent alone. Young teams — Moravia only has one senior on the roster, Logan Bell — often need to lose in order to win. The Blue Devils are no exception.

Moravia reached the section title game last winter, bowing out to eventual Class C state champion Newfield — a team the Blue Devils defeated previously that season.

Lessons learned, motivation garnered.

"It was definitely one of the factors that got us ready for this season," Mulvaney said. "It's not just that we lost, but that we lost in the section championship. We had some regrets and some things we left on the floor.

"To be honest, I had some tears in my eyes because I knew what they had been through. For them to win this means so much. It never gets old. For them to experience it, I'm just so proud and they deserve it."

Early on, it looked as though this contest between the No. 2 Blue Devils and No. 8 Tioga, a Cinderella of sorts, would be no contest.

Only 30 seconds in, Aiden Kelly was open on the wing and knocked down a 3-pointer. Bell did the same less than a minute later, followed by an and-one by Joe Baylor and another by Abram Wasileski in the ensuing possessions.

Four minutes in Moravia held a 20-4 lead with four of its five starters having already drained 3s.

Tioga took the first punch and responded. The Tigers countered with three straight 3s of their own — two from Evan Sickler and another by Ethan Perry — that helped trim Moravia's lead to only three.

After four 3s in the first quarter, Moravia added only four more the rest of the game. With Tioga creeping closer, the Blue Devils began to attack the rim and warrant trips to the free throw line.

That approach helped build a 38-28 lead at the half.

"Basketball is a game of runs," point guard Kyler Proper said. "We just had to weather the storm and keep doing what we were doing."

The difference hovered around 10 points for much of the second half. A 3-pointer by Proper at the third quarter buzzer provided further cushion, and Moravia tacked on 19 points in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

"It was awesome. Dog-piling on your teammates at the end, pouring water on coach after the win, it's an awesome feeling," Wasileski said. "We did what we couldn't last year."

Said Proper, "It's always been a dream of mine. We grew up watching this team and just wanted to get here one day."

Wasileski finished as the team's leading scorer with 21, Baylor had 16, Proper registered 14 and Kelly contributed 10.

With another section title in tow, Moravia has six days off before it begins its pursuit of a second state championship.

The opponent will be the Section III champion, either top-seeded Dolgeville or surprise finalist Mt. Markham.

Whichever team wins that game will play the Blue Devils next Saturday, March 11 at Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Understanding his team is now in uncharted waters, Mulvaney will lean on his own personal experience and ensure the Blue Devils are as prepared as possible, regardless of opponent.

"You've gotta be clicking on all cylinders," Mulvaney said. "You're playing tough opponents from here on out."

Gallery: Moravia boys basketball captures Section IV, Class C title