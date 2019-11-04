JAMESVILLE — Skaneateles boys soccer had every reason to fold after allowing the game-tying goal to defending state champion Westhill with less than five minutes remaining in the match.
Instead of falling back on their heels, the Lakers responded in a major way.
Junior Brendan Powers scored the go-ahead goal with three minutes remaining, less than two minutes after the Warriors had tied the game, to propel Skaneateles to a 2-1 win over Westhill in the Section III, Class B championship, Monday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.
The win delivers Skaneateles its first section title in boys soccer since 2015 and 10th overall in program history.
Powers capitalized on a rebound opportunity after teammate Owen Cheney fired a shot that was mishandled by Westhill goalkeeper Ian Prebish.
"It just popped out, I was in the right spot and put it away," Powers said. "I know we had to rebound quick (after the Westhill goal) and get after it, and I was the lucky one to be there in the right spot. It was a good goal."
Cheney had a handful of chances throughout the second half on similar plays, where the sophomore would run past a Westhill defender to the left flank, only to fire a shot over the net.
When it mattered most, Cheney forced Prebish to make a play, and the Westhill goalkeeper ultimately couldn't.
"I told him the one shot he put on frame, we scored on," Skaneateles coach Aaron Moss said. "He was a bit frustrated early on but kids are kids. He came down that flank several times, had chances and put them over. When it counted late in the game and we needed him to make a play and put it on goal, he did. Brendan was there to clean it up, which was great."
Despite controlling the tempo for most of the first half, Skaneateles left for halftime in a scoreless tie. That changed with 25 minutes to go in the second half when midfielder Jack Donovan was taken down about 35 yards from the Westhill cage, prompting a free kick for Skaneateles.
Alex Arefyev took that free kick, and with the wind at his back he drilled a kick about 10 feet off the ground that appeared to bounce off a Westhill defender and in.
The Warriors didn't go down without a fight, pressuring Skaneateles goalkeeper Andrew Neumann with a few glorious chances that the junior was able to turn aside.
With less than five minutes remaining, Skaneateles was called for a hand ball in the box and officials awarded a penalty shot to Westhill. That shot was taken by Bo Ben Yemuda, who fooled Neumann to tie the score, 1-1.
Less than two minutes later, Skaneateles was back ahead with Powers' goal and charging to the section title.
"To work back from that little bit of adversity was nice, and I'm proud of the boys," Moss said. "It feels great because it's been four years since we've had one."
Two Class B powers, Skaneateles and Westhill have met in sectionals four out of the last five years, and all four of those matches have come in the section semifinal or beyond. Last year, the Warriors shut out Skaneateles 1-0 in the semis on their way to a state title. Entering this game, Westhill was three-time defending section champs.
This year, the Lakers returned the favor.
"It's been one-goal games with them for the last few years," Moss said. "Even last year, both games were 1-0. They beat us in semis 1-0, we beat them at home 1-0. Two one-goal games this year, 3-2 at their place and 2-1 now. They've had our number the last three years and we had theirs the two years prior.
"I'm glad we're coming back on this side of it."
Skaneateles (15-5) knows its next opponent is Section IV champion Oneonta, and the Lakers will take on Yellowjackets Saturday at Liverpool High School in the NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinals, at a time yet to be determined.