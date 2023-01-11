Back on track: Port Byron outlasts Jordan-Elbridge in boys basketball

PORT BYRON — Port Byron's season appears to be back on the uptick.

The Panthers held off state-ranked Jordan-Elbridge 51-45 in a boys basketball game on Wednesday at Dana West High School.

With the win, Port Byron improves to 6-4, while Jordan-Elbridge drops to 8-2.

Under first-year head coach Dave Cornish, this year's Panthers team has faced its fair share of success and failure. Port Byron opened the season with four straight wins, showing off a dynamic offense that could keep pace with any team.

Four straight losses followed, including both games at the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament.

The Panthers didn't panic, instead viewing their rough stretch as a learning opportunity. They're now winners of two straight, including the latest against an Eagles team that entered this week's action ranked No. 19 in Class C in New York state.

"The schedule couldn't have prepared us any better. We played four really good teams, losing to Weedsport twice, losing to Union Springs and losing to Tully," Cornish said. "Those four games gave us so much experience. We're such a young team and you've gotta remember that Port Byron didn't play for two years when schools elected not to play. Every day they work as hard as they can, and I think those four games were a good learning opportunity for us."

For two teams capable of racking up points, the first quarter was anything but. Port Byron and J-E combined for only 12 points in the first quarter.

It wasn't until midway through the second that either team found a groove, as Jordan-Elbridge took a multi-score lead.

"Some of the shots were good, some we forced up a little bit," Cornish said. "When we keep pushing and don't act negative and just be positive all the time like we have been ... . We scored 15 in that half when sometimes we score 25 or 30 in a quarter."

The Eagles' advantage lasted until the third quarter, when Matt Laird blocked a shot that led to a fastbreak layup for Dominic Laframboise. On the next possession, Tyler Compson completed an and-one that put the Panthers in front 29-26.

Laframboise opened the fourth quarter with a 3 only 11 seconds in, prompting a strong series by the Panthers that pushed their lead to as many as 12 points.

J-E didn't go quietly, though. Jack Barrigar (eight points) drained a 3-pointer, and Nolan Brunelle (25 points) followed with two triples of his own that trimmed the Panthers' lead to as little as four.

Laframboise's fourth quarter efforts erased J-E's hopes of a comeback. He finished with 10 points in the fourth quarter and 22 overall to close out the win.

"Dom is a great luxury. He's averaging over 20 points a game," Cornish said. "More and more he's learning when to dish the ball when he gets double-teamed. A lot of people credit his offense, but he's a hard worker on defense and a great luxury to have."

With Wednesday's win, Port Byron continues to re-establish itself as a formidable opponent in Section III.

It helps to have a familiar face on the bench. Cornish, who coached Union Springs' girls varsity team through 2018, is from Port Byron. As Mike Hermann stepped aside as varsity coach to take on athletic director duties, Cornish was a logical fit.

"It's been great. I'm originally from Port Byron and my kids graduated here," Cornish said. "They welcomed me with open arms, whether it be the custodial staff or other members of the faculty, just like they were at Union Springs. It's great to be here."

Port Byron faces another nearby rival on Friday when the Panthers travel to Cato-Meridian, while Jordan-Elbridge returns home to face Weedsport.

Gallery: Port Byron holds on to beat Jordan-Elbridge in boys basketball