Barrage of goals propel Skaneateles boys soccer past Marcellus in section semifinal

PHOENIX — Skaneateles boys soccer played a pair of tight games against OHSL rival Marcellus during the regular season.

The Lakers had little interest in another nail-biter.

Skaneateles buried three goals in the first 10 minutes of its Section III, Class B semifinal against the Mustangs, en route to a 4-1 win.

In the teams' two previous meetings, the Lakers escaped with wins of 2-0 and 2-1. This contest was never truly in question.

"The boys came out dialed in today," Skaneateles coach Aaron Moss said. "We haven't scored in the first 10 minutes the last few games, and we asked them, 'Can you?' We delivered a bit of a challenge and they (answered). Three goals in 10 minutes, that's a back-breaker."

A scary thought for potential opponents: The Lakers have operated at less than full strength for most of the season, as senior Ethan Pickup — a key starter for the last two seasons — was out with injury.

Pickup is back in the lineup now though, which allows Skaneateles to maneuver some players' positions.

"We were able to get some guys back today, and it changes the dynamic," Moss said. "It allows us to do some other things with guys as forwards who we converted (to defense) because we lost two center-backs."

The major beneficiary of that process on Thursday was John Phillips, who has spent most of the season on the defensive side of the ball. Against the Mustangs, Phillips was all offense in a two-goal performance, including the first goal of the game less than six minutes in.

Both of Phillips' goals were examples of his big frame and hustle. On the first, Tylar Moss delivered a crosser into the goal box that Phillips was able to head into the goal.

The second came on a breakaway. Phillips went in alone on Marcellus goalie Adam Sullivan. While Sullivan was able to knock down the initial shot, the rebound bounced right back to Phillips, who redirected the ball forward for a goal.

"I think he really wants to play up top, but he moved back for the team over the individual, which is part of the culture we breed," coach Moss said. "It's funny because when you watch him play ...what happened on his second goal, he's kind've awkwardly beautiful. These bounces go his way because he works that hard."

Skaneateles' two other goals were buried by the senior forward Moss. Less than two minutes after Phillips' game-opening goal, Moss added insurance on a shot from 20 yards that skipped along the turf surface.

His second goal of the game, effectively the dagger, came 20 minutes into the first half. The Lakers were awarded a corner kick, which was taken by Moss. While Moss' kick was blocked away, he was left unmarked and when the ball came back to him on the left side, he fired a missile that beat the Marcellus defense.

That 4-0 edge was more than enough. While Marcellus scored early in the second half, the Mustangs never threatened Skaneateles' lead.

On Monday, the Lakers will have a chance to again stake their claim as Section III's best in Class B. Currently the top-ranked team in New York state, Skaneateles is riding an unbeaten season.

Skaneateles won the section and state title in 2019 (no postseason tournaments were held in 2020). Another win will capture the first, and put the team again on track for the second.

Standing in the way: One of central New York's other blue bloods, either Cazenovia or Westhill.

"Caz had a three-year run where they were playing for titles. If it's Caz-Skaneateles, it'll be Laker versus Laker," coach Moss said. "If it's Skaneateles-Westhill, like it's been so many times in the last decade, that'll be fun too."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.