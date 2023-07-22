High school baseball teams are afforded 21 outs in a seven-inning game.

On a mid-May game against Oswego this spring, Cooper Polcovich ensured it'd be a boring day for his infield.

The Maroons' senior left-hander retreated 18 Buccaneers back the dugout via a third strike, setting a new Auburn record for strikeouts in a game, in a 3-1 victory.

"That'll be something I'll remember forever," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "Things like that over the course of his career, some awesome moments to witness as a coach."

Polcovich's high strikeout total was emblematic of his development over three seasons as a varsity pitcher. He joined the team as a sophomore, a reliable bullpen arm who capably pitched to contact, then a starter, and finally the team's ace.

His personal history with baseball began at a young age. Polcovich estimates he's been playing for around 17 years, when his dad first put a bat and glove within his reach.

"I've always liked the sport, liked how it plays," Polcovich said.

Even at a young age, Polcovich caught Turcsik's eyes, as the latter is an elementary physical education teacher at Herman Avenue Elementary.

Through the next several years, Turcsik witnessed a pitcher coming into his own.

"That's the cool thing as a coach, to see his growth all the way up to a senior," Turcsik said. "I've seen so many positives, especially this senior year, from the time I started coaching him with the varsity program.

"This year he definitely stepped up and became a big leader. Every time he was on the mound, he went out there and gave everything he had. He's a special kid and a special pitcher."

Polcovich pitched 48 2/3 innings for Auburn this spring — over 13 more innings than any other Maroons pitcher — while posting a 1.58 ERA, a 1.110 WHIP and a 71-to-13 strikeouts-to-walks ratio.

He struck out 10 or more batters in four of his eight starts. Polcovich's efforts earned him a nod as the Salt City Athletic Conference's co-Pitcher of the Year.

"This year I wanted to stay healthy and throw hard. I did a lot of working out and I think I got better as I got older," Polcovich said. "My mentality this year was to strikeout everyone out and do my best."

Two outings stand above the rest, Polcovich's record-setting outing against Oswego among them. Turcsik also pointed to another, a non-league game against Section V's Fairport late in the season.

Fairport went on to win the Section V, Class AA title, and was 15th in the state rankings entering the game.

Against Polcovich, the Red Raiders' bats were hapless with only three hits in seven innings.

"Another game that he rose to the occasion," Turcsik said. "That's really what he did throughout his career, and he really gave us everything he had."

Polcovich wasted no time returning to the diamond following the conclusion of his senior season. He's been pitching with the Auburn Doubledays since the beginning of June, offering a chance to throw against experienced collegiate players.

After the season, he'll move on Potomac State, a junior college based in West Virginia. Polcovich said he was attracted by the JUCO route because of the opportunity to start right away, opposed to waiting multiple seasons at a four-year school.

Following his two-year tenure there, Polcovich hopes a major Division I school comes calling. Turcsik sees no reason to doubt that possibility.

"I think that's a great spot for him to start," Turcsik said. "If he continues to work the way he does, the sky is the limit. He's got a lot of tools you want as a pitcher, with his size, arm strength and good command of his pitches. He's gonna continue to grow, and I'm excited to see what he can do as a pitcher in the future."