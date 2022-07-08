Baseball All-Stars: Peyton Newton dials in for senior season

Each time Peyton Newton took the hill, Weedsport varsity baseball coach Rob Matson knew a relaxing game was ahead.

That's the mark of a true ace — when, even before the first pitch is thrown, a win is almost guaranteed.

Newton was nearly unhittable in the Spring 2022 season. He accumulated five wins and allowed only three earned runs in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

His ERA was a minuscule 0.63.

"He's just a beast," Matson said.

Newton started baseball in second grade. While he played other sports like basketball and football, the diamond was always his main attraction.

From Day 1, he said, he's been a pitcher. His ability to throw hard and throw strikes made Newton a viable option at every level. The five-pitch arsenal includes: fastball, curve, slider, change-up and two-seamer.

Newton would've joined Weedsport's varsity team as a sophomore in Spring 2020, if not for COVID-19. While his varsity debut was delayed a year, it was worth the wait. Matson recalls seeing Newton before the Spring 2021 season — Newton's junior year — and being immediately impressed.

"I couldn't believe the kid I was looking at. He got himself into great shape and it seemed like he grew 8 inches," Matson said. "He turned into a young man that we were very excited about."

Newton's first year on varsity was a success. He pitched over 34 innings with a strikeout total to match and was an important player in Weedsport's trip to the section semifinals.

This spring his game reached new heights as he frustrated one batter after another. That was particularly evident in back to back outings against rival Port Byron.

The first, on April 22, Newton pitched a complete game and held the Panthers to one hit in a 1-0 victory for the Warriors.

Eight days later, the two teams squared off for the Cayuga County tournament title. Matson admitted some hesitancy to use the same pitcher twice against the same team in such a short span, but the previous results were undeniable.

"I figured, why not?" Matson said. "They didn't look great against him the last game, and he picked up right where he left off."

In another pitchers duel, Newton and Port Byron freshman Connor Usowski went toe to toe for eight innings.

With Usowski threatening with a no-hitter entering the late innings, Newton knew he needed to be at his best. He held the Panthers scoreless in eight innings, and the Warriors finally mustered a run in the bottom of the eighth to win it.

"I had to trust my teammates for backing me up," Newton said. "We didn't have a lot of hits that day, but pulled it off and won the game. It was fun, definitely a memorable moment."

In total, Newton pitched 15 innings against Port Byron, allowed only six hits and no walks, and struck out 30 batters.

"Thirty strikeouts in two games is ridiculous," Matson said. "It was definitely a pleasure to watch him for those two days."

While his greatest contributions came from the mound, Newton also developed into a reliable hitter. Planted in the middle of Weedsport's batting order, Newton was one of the team leaders in several offensive categories, including hits and RBIs.

"I was really surprised and felt really good about what I did at the plate," Newton said. "My previous years I completely sucked at the plate I'll admit, but this year was a lot different. It's fun when you can actually hit the ball and pitch."

The end of Newton's senior season was not the swan song he hoped for. Elbow soreness prior to a May 18 game against Pulaski — which decided the league title — prevented Newton from pitching the remainder of the season. Without their staff ace, Weedsport ultimately bowed out in the first round of sectionals.

Fortunately, the injury won't be the final chapter of Newton's baseball career. He committed to playing for Utica College in the fall, where Matson expects success will continue with the right mindset.

"I hope he goes to college with an open mind," he said. "He's obviously going to pitch. He's able to play first base, he's able to play third. He could be a dominant sixth or seventh-inning guy, or become a closer.

"Just accept any role the college gives you and relish it. I think he definitely has what it takes to do something, and it'll be sooner rather than later if he can stay healthy."